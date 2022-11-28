Villa Oleandra: George Clooney’s million-dollar mansion in Italy

Hollywood power couple George and Amal Clooney wear more than one golden feather on their caps.

There’s no denying the fact that the Oscar-winning actor, director, producer, screenwriter and one of the world’s sexiest men alive, George Clooney and his famous lawyer-activist wife Amal Clooney boast the charm and fortune of a true Hollywood royalty couple. Their residences, you ask? Whether it’s the Villa Oleandra near Lake Como, the house on the English island of Sonning Eye on the River Thames, or the hip condo in midtown Manhattan, George and Amal Clooney certainly have a pretty impressive global real estate portfolio. But today, we are taking a closer look at Villa Oleandra, a grand mansion where the Clooney family resides.

A sneak-peak inside George and Amal Clooney’s luxurious house

About the villa

The 18th-century mansion has been the address of many noble families before the Clooneys. Though it has undergone several renovations over the years, it still features an 18th-century façade.

When the Ocean’s 11 actor came to Italy, the beauty and serenity of the place helped him destress and feel calm. So, he bought the Italian property in 2002 from the Heinz family (yes, the famous tomato ketchup manufacturers) for USD 7 million (Rs 57 crores approx), which is worth more than USD 100 million (Rs 816 crores approx) today.

Located in Lagilo, a town on the western shore of Lake Como, the mansion is only a few metres away from the water. Other than the aesthetically pleasing surroundings, the massive dwelling has 25-rooms, well-manicured lawns and beautiful gardens, a tennis court, an outdoor pool, a gym, a theatre, and a huge garage where the Hollywood heartthrob keeps his vintage motorcycle collection.

The adobe also boasts a dedicated pizza room (after all it’s Italy), a lovely balcony and paved private outdoors where the couple enjoys romantic sunsets together.

This is where the two lovebirds met for the first time

The couple met each other for the first time at this villa when Amal came to visit the casa of the Ticket to Paradise actor with a mutual friend. And crazily enough, George later shared on the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction hosted by David Letterman that his agent called him and said, “I met this woman who’s coming to your house who you’re gonna marry.” And we all know his prediction was spot on. Finally, they tied the knot in 2014.

The first meeting could have sparked more interest in the house the couple now live in. However, George purchased the next – Villa Margherita to ensure their privacy and safety.

Eventually, the authority had to step in and they issued a restricting order to stop paparazzi and fans from trespassing. Violating their privacy even from 100 metres can cost one a USD-600 (Rs 49,010.10) fine.

George and Amal Clooney’s house is not the only celebrity-owned property there. They also have some high-profile neighbours in the area. Fashion designer Donatella Versace owns a place in the charming locale as well.

A glittering gathering of celebrity friends at the villa

Even before his marriage, George spent his fair share of time in the villa. And even now, the couple and their twins, Alexander and Ella, love to host their dear friends and family here. The massive property has been graced with the presence of former US President Barack Obama, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston and Matt Damon.

Several other Hollywood A-listers stayed at the mansion when Clooney opened its gates for the entire 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve casts, including Julia Roberts.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were also spotted on the premises of Villa Oleandra. It is also the rumoured location of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s wedding.

It is safe to say that the beautiful home is a vacation nest for many celebrities and high-profile guests. Did you expect anything less from the Gravity actor?

Charity is never old-fashioned

The stylish couple drew attention once again when they teamed up with Omaze (a for-profit organisation that partners with charities in fundraising events) to pick a winner of a competition in 2019. They flew the winner to Italy, arranged their stay at a four-star hotel, and invited them to their historic estate for dinner and drinks.

The entire proceedings of the competition went to The Clooney Foundation for Justice, which is a charitable foundation that fights for justice through accountability for human rights abuses all over the world.

Some other properties owned by the Clooneys

George Clooney’s Villa in Studio City (1995)

The Hollywood A-lister bought a USD-2.2-million (Rs 17 crores approx) property from the rock legend Stevie Nicks. The 683-square-meter main house features hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, stone fireplaces and a massive dining room with an extensive wine collection. Their ‘low-key house’ also boasts a home theatre with a popcorn machine, an outdoor pool and bar, and another bar featuring vintage Hollywood photos.

George’s Los Cabos property (2009)

The actor purchased a custom-designed abode by one of Mexico’s most distinguished architects, Ricardo Legoretta. He bought the house next door to his close friends Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford. But both Clooney and Gerber sold their houses, popularly known as ‘Casamigos,’ in 2016 to a billionaire.

George and Amal Clooney’s house on English Island (2014)

After getting married in 2014, the power couple finally bought their first home together on the English island of Sonning Eye on the River Thames. The “towering ceilings,” “crisp Georgian moulding,” a sprawling sitting room with many family photos, a screening room, and a pool house bar are some of the amenities the house boasts.

The couple’s condo in Manhattan (2016)

George and Amal Clooney finally set their eyes on the upper east side in 2016 when they bought a full floor of a midtown Manhattan building for USD 14.7 million (Rs 120 crores approx). Its luxury features aside, the building has a ground-floor restaurant run by none other than Michelin-rated chef Joël Robuchon.

Their wine estate in Brignoles (2021)

Reportedly, the Clooneys purchased another real estate Domaine du Canadel in the Provence wine estate in Brignoles, France, for USD 8.3 million (R 63 crores approx) in 2021. The property is not so far from Château Miraval, an extensive estate owned by his good friend Brad Pitt.

Hero Image: Courtesy Henry Kellner/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia commons; Featured Image: Courtesy ROBYN BECK/AFP

This story first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.