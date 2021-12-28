Why CanningHill Piers is the hottest property launch in Singapore

Launched to much excitement in November, CanningHill Piers signals the beginning of a new era for the Singapore River district. The luxury residence is part of a major integrated mixed-use project that is set to be integral to the revitalisation of the riverfront scene. The entire development takes over the site of the former and much beloved Liang Court along River Valley Road, between the historic Fort Canning Hill and the iconic Singapore River.

When completed in 2025, the site will be one of the largest integrated mixed-use redevelopment projects in the Central Area. In addition to the CanningHill Piers condominium, there will be the shopping mall of CanningHill Square with a variety of F&B and retail outlets; a 475-room hotel operated under the Moxy brand by Marriott International; and a 192-unit serviced residence with a hotel licence operated under the Somerset brand, managed by The Ascott Limited.

Here are the reasons why CanningHill Piers is already the best-selling project since its launch (with its Super Penthouse snapped up for $48 million, and selected stacks fully sold):

It is an iconic landmark

The 696-unit residence is designed by renowned Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BUG), which drew inspiration from the site’s history and lush surroundings to create a strong visual connection between Fort Canning Hill and the Singapore River, complemented by an open and porous connectivity to the neighbourhood.

The striking façade of CanningHill Piers is artistically draped in an iconic geometric lattice that unifies this mixed-use development with a sculptural form. Akin to the lifting of a veil, the continuous drape is raised at recreational levels, at various heights, to reveal the myriad of social spaces, amenities, green sky terraces and unmatched views for residents to enjoy.

CanningHill Piers will be the only hill and river dual-frontage residential development in the Central Area, boasting magnificent, 360-degree views of Fort Canning Hill, Singapore River, CBD and Marina Bay. It spans two majestic towers, connected by a scenic sky bridge on Level 24. The 48-storey (180m) residential tower facing the riverside will be the tallest residential development along the Singapore River, while the 24-storey (100m) residential tower overlooks the verdant Fort Canning.

It has something for everyone

CanningHill Piers offers apartments that suit a variety of lifestyles and family units. They range from 409 sq ft for a one-bedroom, to 2,788 sq ft for a five-bedroom premium. There are also expansive Sky Suites from 2,874 sq ft, and a single Super Penthouse sized at 8,956 sq ft, which has been sold to a Singaporean businessman.

Situated at the fringe of the CBD, CanningHill Piers is directly linked to Fort Canning MRT Station and a short walk to Clarke Quay MRT station. Water transport to Marina Bay and Robertson Quay is also available via river taxi.

If you are going further, its location near several major expressways offers excellent connectivity.

Boasting an enviable location in a historic and entertainment hub of Singapore, CanningHill Piers give residents access to a plethora of lifestyle amenities at its doorstep, from F&B and retail at CanningHill Square, to the buzzing nightlife of Clarke Quay. Just across the road is also the Robertson Quay residential and F&B hotspot.

Minutes away are the Orchard Road shopping belt, Marina Bay Sands, Funan, Fort Canning Park, Singapore Botanic Gardens and Gardens by the Bay. Many museums, galleries and theatres in the Civic District are within a stone’s throw away, while nearby educational institutions include River Valley Primary School, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and Singapore Management University.

CanningHill Piers also combines city sophistication with gracious living. Emphasising exclusivity, wellness and a future-ready home, the property showcases specially curated recreational facilities across three levels. The CanningHill Club at Level 24 features multiple pools, a yoga deck, a meditation room, two gyms, a co-working space called Flexi Lounge as well as cosy Flexi Pods when more privacy is needed. The CanningHill Sky at Level 45 is a private club in the sky overlooking the city vista, with two well-appointed lounges for hosting private parties. Residents can entertain in style with a well-equipped kitchenette, as well as an island counter that can be easily transformed into a bar.

It is the epitome of refined, modern living inside

All apartments come with the Italian-designed and made Ernestomeda kitchen system and premium brand appliances from Miele and De Dietrich in the kitchens and Gessi and Laufen in the bathrooms. The one-bedroom, one-bedroom with study and three-bedroom premium units also feature a versatile pull-out counter that serves as an extended food preparation area, dining table or work-from-home station.

Clever and versatile design touches are incorporated, including Smart Home features. Prioritising hygiene for a post-pandemic home, functional touchless experiences include a Smart AV Intercom for residential owners via card access and pre-registered visitor arrivals via QR code, lift air disinfection purifier, contactless lift call buttons and a lift access application for units with private lifts. Residents will enjoy on-site Premier Residential Services for their concierge needs.

Prices for the apartments start from $1.16 million for a one-bedroom, from $5.22 million for a four-bedroom premium unit, while a five-bedroom premium unit located from level 25 will start from $8.1 million. The CanningHill Piers sales gallery, located beside Riverside Point at Merchant Loop, is open daily from 10am to 7pm, by appointment only. To view the showflats or for further enquiries, call its hotline at 8783 1818 or visit www.canninghillpiers.com.sg.