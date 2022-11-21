2022 FIFA World Cup Day 1 Highlights: Morgan Freeman’s surprise appearance, Ecuador defeats Qatar 2-0

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off (literally!) in Doha on 20th November and the first day of the tournament was everything fans were hoping it would be. From the grand opening ceremony to the exciting first match, here are all the highlights from Day 1 in Qatar.

A spectacular opening ceremony

Fireworks start #Qatar2022 opening ceremony at Al-Bayt stadium ahead of Qatar-Ecuador pic.twitter.com/CiYl6amNwy — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) November 20, 2022

The opening ceremony had all of the razzle dazzle you’d expect from an event of this magnitude. A spectacular display of fireworks greeted spectators and home viewers alike to start off the ceremony. While it is was well-known that BTS member Jungkook was going to be performing at the opening ceremony, and his performance was definitely a highlight, there were some genuine surprises as well. Oscar-winning Actor Morgan Freeman also made an appearance and delivered a message that emphasised on the importance of unity, tolerance, and hope.

Morgan Freeman at the World Cup opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/5Yh8wp6CHQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 20, 2022



Given the backlash that FIFA has received for hosting the world cup in Qatar – a country known for its human rights violations against the LGBTQ community – Freeman’s remarks were much needed. Also making an grand appearance was La’eeb, the official mascot of the 2022 World Cup.

Hosts Qatar lose their opening game to Ecuador, go down 2-0

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

After the opening ceremony was over, the 2022 FIFA World Cup officially began with the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. Despite having the hometown advantage, the hosts went down in the first game of the tournament.

Qatar’s ineffective formation led to their downfall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Throughout the match, Qatar was struggling with their formation and didn’t take much for Ecuador to exploit it. The man of the match was undoubtedly the Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia, who not only scored the first goal of the tournament, but also ended up scoring the second goal that cemented his team’s victory.

What’s happening on Day 2 today?

In Group B, Iran will be taking on England today. Group A also has an exciting fixture as Senegal takes on The Netherlands.

Keep checking this live blog each day to get a lowdown of all of the highlights from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.