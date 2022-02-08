2022 Oscar nominations: ‘The Power of the Dog’ leads with 12 nods, Japanese film makes history

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on 8 February by actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross. The Power of the Dog received the highest nominations for the 94th Academy Awards with 12 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch.
Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, received the second-highest nominations with 10. Among the other major nominees were King Richard and West Side Story, both of which got seven nominations each.
There were 276 films eligible for the top honour. A total of 10 films were nominated in the Best Picture category.
2022 Oscar nominations
Asian films make history
The nominations were announced in two parts by Jordan and Ross. Announcements were also made by people from across the US keeping in view Oscars’ theme for this year: “Movie lovers unite”. Among the famous guest announcers was WWE star Titus O’Neil.
One of the biggest highlights of the nominations was the Japanese movie Drive My Car, which is based on a Haruki Murakami short story. Besides receiving a nod in the International Feature Film category, it has also been nominated in three others: Best Picture, Best Director (for Ryusuke Hamaguchi) and Best Adapted Screenplay (for Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe). This is the first time that any Japanese film has received more than one Oscar nomination.
Japan is not the only Asian country in the International Feature Film category. It has Bhutan’s Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom for company. This is the first time that a film from the landlocked South Asian country has received an Oscar nomination.
Another noteworthy South Asian entry is India’s Writing With Fire, which has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category. The film focuses on a Dalit women-run newspaper in Bundelkhand, Khabar Lahariya. It won the Special Jury (Impact for Change) and Audience awards at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021.
As expected, Will Smith, the winner of the 2022 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, was nominated in the Best Actor category for playing the father of fictional versions of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams in King Richard. He earlier received Best Actor nominations at the BAFTA Awards and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for his performance.
Nicole Kidman, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama this year, received an Oscar nod for Being the Ricardos in which she plays the legendary American actress Lucille Ball.
The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced live on Oscars.org besides the Academy’s official Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts. It was also telecast by major broadcasters, including ABC.
The 94th Academy Awards is set to take place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March. The OScars will have a host this year, first time since 2018.
First-time nominees
There are many prominent names among those who have been nominated for the first time.
Kristen Stewart bagged her first-ever Oscar nod (in Best Actress category) for playing the role of Princess Diana in Spencer.
Ciarán Hinds for Belfast, Troy Kotsur for CODA, and Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons for The Power of the Dog are all first timers in the list of Best Supporting Actor nominations. Kotsur is also the first deaf male actor to have been nominated.
Similarly, in the Best Supporting Actress category, Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog is a first-timer along with Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story and Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter.
The nomination of Drive My Car in its three categories makes Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe and the films’ producer, Teruhisa Yamamoto, first-time nominees.
The Best Original Song category has big names in contention. Beyoncé, alongwith DIXSON, is nominated for the first time for the song “Be Alive” featured in King Richard.
Giving tough competition ar Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, who have been nominated for the titular theme song from Daniel Criag’s last outing as James Bond, No Time To Die.
Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated in the same category for the song “Dos Oruguitas” from the acclaimed animated film Encanto.
Here’s the complete list of 2022 Oscar nominations
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh — Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi — Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg — West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield — tick, tick…BOOM!
Will Smith — King Richard
Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds — Belfast
JK Simmons — Being The Ricardos
Troy Kotsur — CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog
Jesse Plemons — The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley —The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose —West Side Story
Judi Dench — Belfast
Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA — Siân Heder
Drive My Car — Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
The Lost Daughter — Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog — Jane Campion
Dune — Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast —Kenneth Branagh
Licorice Pizza — Paul Thomas Anderson
Don’t Look Up — Adam McKay (Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota)
The Worst Person In The World — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
King Richard — Zach Baylin
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Flee (Denmark)
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
The Mitchells Vs The Machines
Flee
Raya and The Last Dragon
Luca
Documentary (Feature)
Ascension
Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Flee
Attica
Documentary (Short Subject)
Audible
Lead Me Home
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
The Queen of Basketball
Short Film (Animated)
Affairs of the Art
Robin Robin
Bestia
The Windshield Wiper
Boxballet
Short Film (Live Action)
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
On My Mind
The Dress
Please Hold
The Long Goodbye
Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up — Nicholas Britell
Parallel Mothers — Alberto Iglesias
Dune — Hans Zimmer
Encanto — Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood
Music (Original Song)
“Be Alive” (King Richard) — DIXSON, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto) — Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days) — Diane Warren
“Down to Joy” (Belfast) — Van Morrison
Costume Design
Cruella — Jenny Beavan
Cyrano — Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Nightmare Alley — Luis Sequeira
West Side Story — Paul Tazewell
Dune — Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
Sound
Belfast — Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri
The Power of The Dog — Richard Flynn, Robert MacKenzie, Tara Webb
West Side Story — Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy
No Time to Die — Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor
Dune — Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up — Hank Corwin
The Power of the Dog — Peter Sciberras
Dune — Joe Walker
King Richard — Pamela Martin
tick, tick…Boom! — Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Cinematography
Dune — Greig Fraser
The Tragedy of Macbeth — Bruno Delbonnel
Nightmare Alley — Dan Laustsen
West Side Story — Janusz Kaminski
The Power of the Dog — Ari Wegner
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America — Mike Marino, Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer
The Eyes of Tammy Faye — Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci — Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock, Fredric Aspiras
Dune — Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr
Cruella — Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon
Production Design
Dune — Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
The Tragedy of Macbeth — Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh
Nightmare Alley — Tamara Deverell Shane Vieau
West Side Story — Adam Stockhausen Rena DeAngelo
The Power of the Dog — Grant Major, Amber Richards
Visual Effects
Dune — Paul Lambert, Tristen Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer
Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings — Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, Dan Oliver
Free Guy — Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick
Spider-Man: No Way Home — Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, Dan Sudick
No Time to Die — Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould
