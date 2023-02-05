Astrological affirmations for all 12 zodiac signs this year

Affirmations are like personal mantras that may seem incredibly simplistic but have known to produce miracles when practised regularly. In fact, the late Louise Hay — one of their most famous proponents — helped millions of people around the world to not only heal various physical illnesses through the power of affirmations, but also manifest miracles in terms of their love life, finances, as well as their spiritual growth and evolution. Let’s find out how astrological affirmations will help all the 12 zodiac signs in 2023.

Some say that affirmations help re-programme the brain through constant and consistent repetition. Perhaps because every time we chant an affirmation, it gets embedded in our subconscious mind – the part of our mind where we plant seeds to manifest into our reality. Thus, the more ‘affirmation seeds’ we plant – the more we create a beautiful and productive life.

Experience has taught me that sometimes when we introduce affirmations into our lives, we either get too enthusiastic – by chanting multiple affirmations constantly, and eventually burning out; or we get impatient by not seeing dramatic changes immediately and stop the practice. Both are very natural reactions to the practice – so don’t be too hard on yourself.

Hence, here’s a nice little routine I practice myself when working with affirmations –

Firstly, I choose one. Just one at a time. And I use it for anywhere between 7 days, 21 days, 6 weeks, 3 months, or even an entire year — depending on the affirmation I’m working with and its desired purpose.

I pick 3 times a day to repeat the affirmation at least 5 to 7 times. Usually – first thing upon waking, just before I eat lunch, and last thing before I go to bed. We all wake up, eat a meal, and go to sleep – thus these are good times to chant the affirmation verbally. With time and practice, you can chant them more frequently throughout the day, but start with 3 fixed times. Remember, consistency is the key.

To boost the power of the affirmations, I make it a point to write them down daily 5-7 times. Usually, I prefer writing them by hand (because it’s more personal), but if typing is your thing – more power to you. Pick a consistent time for the writing. I like to do it, right after my yoga practice, because the energies are potent – but see what works best for you.

Have fun with them! That’s incredibly important. If you treat them like a chore, they won’t work for you. If you practice them with love, they’ll almost become like spiritual prayers, and you’ll be regularly delighted by their magic.

I’ve picked out a simple affirmation for each zodiac sign. If you wish to work on your soul – pick the affirmation that’s assigned to your sun sign. If you wish to work on your emotions and mind – pick the affirmation that’s assigned to your moon sign. If you wish to work on your physical self – pick the affirmation assigned to your rising sign/ascendant. However, when in doubt, stick to the one assigned to your sun sign. For when we work on the soul – the effects automatically trickle down to the mind, heart, and body.

So without further ado, here are the astrological affirmations all zodiac signs may practise for the year of 2023.

Astrological affirmations for zodiac signs in 2023

Aries

“I love and approve of myself. I see myself and what I do with eyes of love. I am safe.”

Taurus

“It is with flexibility and ease that I see all sides of an issue. There are endless ways of doing and seeing things. I am safe.”

Gemini

“I love and approve of myself, and I trust the process of life. I am safe.”

Cancer

“I am important. I am valid. I care and nourish myself with love and joy. I am safe and free to live my truth.”

Leo

“My heart beats to the rhythm of love. I lovingly allow joy to flow through my mind and body. All my experiences are filled with love and joy.”

Virgo

“Life agrees with me. I assimilate the new every moment of every day. All is well.”

Libra

“I use my power wisely. I am strong. I am safe. All is well.”

Scorpio

“I easily release that which I no longer need. The past is over, and I am free.”

Sagittarius

“I choose to live through the open space in my heart. I look for love and find it everywhere.”

Capricorn

“I am well-structured and balanced. I am strong and sound. I feel safe to be me.”

Aquarius

“I deserve to rejoice in life. I accept all the pleasures that life has to offer.”

Pisces

“My understanding is clear, and I am willing to change with the times. I am safe.”

For the rest of 2023, practise these affirmations with love and trust.

