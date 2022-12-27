The most popular ebooks of 2022 for the bookworm in you

Some readers consider ebooks an unconventional resource that transcends the boundaries of traditional reading practices. However, the joy of reading remains more or less the same. And as another year goes by, wouldn’t you love to snuggle up in a blanket and read a riveting tale? So, without further ado, we bring you some of the best ebooks of 2022.

But before we get to that, let’s look at the primary difference between electronic books, or e-books, and physical books. The difference is quite simple — the former is a digitised version of the latter. While books come in hardbound and paperback versions, ebooks can be downloaded and saved to your hand-held devices, which eases carrying multiple books at once.

These differences aside, an avid reader would agree that there isn’t much of a difference between the two. Both are available in various genres such as fiction, non-fiction, romance, self-help, anthology, memoirs and sci-fi which take readers on various journeys through interesting characters and engaging plots. But when one evaluates the perks of choosing ebooks over books, ebooks could be a better choice because:

Ebooks have multiple features like increasing and decreasing the font size of the text, highlighting your favourite lines and adjusting your brightness according to your comfort and looking up a word in the dictionary.

You can also add new words to your ‘favourite’ list if you wish to check them later.

But how did all this begin?

Evolution of ebooks

E-books first emerged as a business in the late 1990s. This was when companies, including Peanut Press, decided to sell the content of books for reading on personal digital assistants (PDAs), a handheld devices akin to smartphones and tablets.

However, e-books failed to resonate with the audience in the early 2000s and the publishing industry. This resulted in reduced investments in e-reading devices and ebook technologies. Some years later, in 2006, it is reported that the demand for ebooks may have surged with Sony Corporation’s launch of e-reading devices. The following year, Amazon unveiled the Kindle. Owing to this, ebook sales in the US grew rapidly.

Check out these hot-selling ebooks of 2022 if you haven’t read them already

(Hero image credit: CURVD®/Unsplash; Featured image credit: Spencer/Unsplash)