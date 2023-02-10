7 addictive new Korean dramas to watch in February 2023

With 2023 kicking off with extremely well-made K-shows, binge-watching new Korean dramas has become more addictive than ever. Bringing some of the best big-budget fantasy, historical, romantic and twisted survival tales into motion, the Korean drama world proves the enormous popularity of Korean pop culture and entertainment — their success being a validation of the unstoppable Hallyu wave.

So much so that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently revealed “a four-year plan to spend a total of 4.8 trillion won ($3.66 billion) in financially supporting the production of streaming content,” as per The Korea Herald.

Not to forget, Squid Game season 1 still holds the position for being the most-watched Netflix show of all time (1.65 billion hours). Undoubtedly, the ‘K’ prefix in K-dramas is here to win and is already making its mark this year.

While January gave fans heartwarming K-dramas such as Brain Cooperation, Can We Be Strangers, Payback, Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist (season 2) and Crash Course in Romance, the Korean drama fever is surely getting higher and more diverse in the upcoming month. From vengeful love saga Call It Love, historical mystery drama Our Blooming Youth, romantic comedy Love To Hate You, to the action-packed thriller Big Bet 2, a promising lineup of upcoming Korean dramas are all set to premiere in February 2023.

With A-list stars such as Choi Min-sik (I Saw The Devil), Park Hyung-sik (The Heirs), Go Bo-gyeol (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God), Cha Eun-woo (True Beauty) and Kim min-kyu (Business Proposal) ready to create their small-screen magic once again, the new Korean dramas in 2023 offer something for everyone. Want to know more about the shows you should keep on your radar in February? Well, we have you covered.

