20 slasher movies featuring cold-blooded serial killer

Think of the term ‘slasher movie’ and dark images of masked killers, bladed weapons, bloodbaths, and desperate teenagers being murdered one by one in a variety of ways — each more creative and horrific than the one before — are sure to come to mind. While the slasher genre is synonymous with thrilling horror films replete with jump scares and screams, it also provides the ultimate adrenaline rush by making a diabolical killer its focal point.

This Halloween, if you are up for some gruesome blood splatter, the wide spectrum of slasher movies has a lot to offer.

Such horror movies became popular between the 1970s and 1980s in America and soon evolved to become a prominent aspect of the genre. Typically filled with scenes of carnage and gore, and — in some cases — heartbreaking endings where the good guys die and the villain triumphs (and lives on for a sequel), they are certainly not for the faint-hearted.

Ingredients for best slasher movies

It is quite difficult to outline the exact ingredients for a perfect slasher film. However, over time, some of the best slasher movies have established this horror subgenre as a mainstream film style, and today there are innumerable slasher movies from all over the world for a scary horror night.

Besides a heinous and cold-blooded serial killer, some of the typical horror movie tropes in every slasher flick include an incredibly high body count with the focus being on the victims’ distress and the pain inflicted by the killer. Usually devoid of a supernatural killer, slasher flicks generally take place in a familiar setting of homes, school grounds and vacations, with a focus on disturbing events happening at night. The ‘final girl’ trope, portraying a last surviving woman who confronts the evil, is another element seen quite frequently, while many films also derive influences from folklore and urban legends.

Cult classics such as Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), Scream (1996), Ti West’s X (2022) and My Bloody Valentine (1981) are some of the best slasher movies that know no bounds when it comes to depicting violence and a murderer on an intense killing spree.

Check out some of the best slasher movies for a grisly Halloween night

(Main image: Enrique Guzman Egas/ Unsplash; Featured image: Mark Bishop/ Unsplash)