December horoscope: What’s in store for your zodiac sign

Horoscope is a diagram or map based on the position of the Sun, Moon, other planets and the rising sign of the zodiac. The orbits of Moon and the planets lie entirely within the zodiac and the zodiac is a belt around the heavens extending 9° on either side.

Ecliptic is the plane of Earth’s orbit and the Sun’s apparent annual path in the zodiac. The 12 astrological signs of the zodiac are each considered to occupy 30° of this Ecliptic. The Sun sign is another way to refer to a sign of the zodiac that can be divided in to 12 sections.

The position of the sun in a particular portion of the zodiac at the moment of a person’s birth is thought to correlate with their personality, and the relative positions of heavenly bodies at that time influence human behaviour and events. This astrological year starts in late March when the Sun enters Aries, and changes the zodiac sign every month. The rising sign at the time of the birth is known as the ascendant . The placement of Moon in the zodiac determines your moon sign.

Signs indicate the trend and the quality of the human mind. House denote the environment, circumstances and conditions of human life. Each house has its own specialties. Each sign is content, and each house is a receptor. This content when put into the receptor gives a special quality to it. Read the horoscope to know what the month of December has in store for you.

