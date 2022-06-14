Father’s Day 2022: Shows and films to watch this weekend

Father’s Day weekend is coming at you fast, and if you’re planning to make the most of it, we say you’d need some Father’s Day 2022 entertainment ideas to keep the family spirit high.

No matter his preferences, we’ve got you covered! In this list of shows and films to watch on Father’s Day 2022, we have a stand-up comedy, a cooking show, and even a murder mystery. The common theme? Your dad will have a great time.

Whether you’re taking him on a trip to celebrate him, or cutting into a decadent cake or dessert for a little Father’s Day treat, stream these within the comforts of your home and spend some real quality time together.

Father’s Day shows and films to watch:

The Adam Project

Netflix | Sci-fi

Left to right: Ryan Reynolds as adult Adam Reed, Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed, and Walker Scobell as young Adam Reed. Image credit: Netflix

Released in March 2022, the film centres around a pilot, Adam Reed, who is on his way back in time to save his wife. However, instead of landing in 2018, he crash-landed in 2022, where he met the 12-year-old version of himself. The two go on an adventure that puts their lives at stake, while also learning more about themselves.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana.

Only Murders in the Building

Disney+ Hotstar | Mystery-comedy

Left to right: Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage. Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar

This show may be almost a year old, but with season two coming up, it’s worth a refresher. The series revolves around three tenants of an Upper West Side building called the Arconia who become unlikely friends after discovering their shared love of a true-crime podcast. Soon, a murder took place in the building, and the three of them (Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam, Charles-Haden Savage) go on to launch their own true-crime podcast to uncover the mystery.

The show stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

Jamie Oliver: Together

BBC | Food

Jamie Oliver in the kitchen. Image credit: BBC

If he’s a fan of food, we bet he’s a fan of Jamie Oliver. In this series, the celebrity chef returns to create a series of stunning menus curated for friends, family and your loved ones. With menus that make for mouthwatering feasts, each episode guides you through the process from the beginning to the end, including his tips and tricks to create the best ambience for your guests.

Stillwater

HBO | Crime drama

Left to right: Camille Cotin and Matt Damon. Image credit: HBO

Want a movie that will keep you and dad at the edge of your seats? Catch Stillwater, a film where an oil worker Bill Baker heads to Marseille to visit his daughter Allison in prison. During the visit, Allison reveals that she was not the criminal, and that the case needs to be reopened. However, the reluctant defence lawyer pushes Bill to go out on his own to free his daughter.

The film stars Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, and Abigail Breslin.

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

Netflix | Stand-up comedy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronny Chieng (@ronnychieng)

If you’re up for a day of laughs, then Netflix has some of the best offerings when it comes to stand-up comedies. Perhaps the one that hits closest to home are Ronny Chieng’s shows, and the latest one available is Speakeasy. In this performance, the Johor-born comedian recounts the turmoil of the pandemic and shares his perspective as an immigrant in America.

O nward

Disney+ Hotstar | Urban fantasy animation

Left to right: Ian Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (voiced by Chris Pratt). Image credit: Disney

If there is a Disney hidden gem for you to uncover as a family, it’s Onward. Set in a suburban fantasy world, the film is about two elven brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot who go on a quest to find an artifact to bring back their deceased father. While the elder of the two long for an epic journey, Ian just wants to take a straightforward path for a chance to meet a father he does not remember.

The characters are voiced by Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer.

Seven Worlds, One Planet

BBC | Natural history

Nature captured on camera. Image credit: BBC

Finally, wrap up Father’s Day 2022 with a grounding and awe-inspiring show. Seven Worlds, One Planet showcases the true essence of each continent and reveals how each of these regions shapes all life. From breathtaking iconic landscapes to spectacular wildlife, the documentary gives you a fresh perspective of a world you thought you knew.

Featured and hero image credit: Disney+ Hotstar