It won’t be wrong to say that December is synonymous with the holiday season, mainly Christmas, and the festival fills the air with fun and mirth. Celebrated around the world with gusto, the Christmas spirit brings joy to one and all.

Festivities seem incomplete without Christmas decorations, carols, gingerbread houses, mulled wine and much more. While for some, it is all about spending time with family in the warmth of their homes, others choose to travel to winter wonderlands and many more gear up for a night full of parties.

But it’s not just us, even celebrities make the most of the holiday season, leaving no stone unturned to enjoy Christmas. From splurging millions on parties to buying diamond-studded bags and a snowmobile (yup, you read that right!), here’s how some of your favourite celebrities, including the Kardashians and the Beckhams, have celebrated Christmas over the past years.

Extravagant ways famous people celebrate Christmas

Kardashian-Jenner clan

The family is known for their A-game when it comes to hosting parties. Be it an estimated USD 440,000 party thrown by Kourtney Kardashian in 2019 — where singer-songwriter Sia serenaded the guests — or Kim Kardashian West and Ye’s 2018 bash, which incurred a cost of around USD 1.3 million, Christmas parties have always been an extravagant affair for the family.

As per a People report, the clan celebrated Christmas eve in 2018 at former couple Kim Kardashian and Ye’s Hidden Hills mansion in California — which was converted into a winter wonderland. To complement the Christmas-y vibe, the mansion was adorned with fake snow, and guests could also find a snow hill where they could sledge.

A gorgeous tunnel, illuminated with 10,000 lights, served as the perfect spot for selfies. Even the interior of their house was re-done to resemble a minimalistic Whoville — a fictitious town, which was the brainchild of author Theodor Seuss Geisel. The party was attended by A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Dave Chappelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator and John Legend.

The following year, Kourtney Kardashian welcomed guests to her Christmas eve party through an entranceway that was decorated with poinsettias. This decoration itself cost a whopping USD 12,000, according to People.

The best was yet to come. Once the guests entered the house, they were greeted by an upside-down Christmas tree. The hot chocolate bar was the cherry on the cake.

Travis Scott, Quavo, Elon Musk and Grimes were among the guests who attended the soirée.

Justin Bieber

Celebrities adore their mean machines, and in 2017, Justin Bieber took his passion for vehicles a notch higher by giving it a festive touch. In a Christmas makeover, the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker painted his Mercedes-Benz G-Class to resemble a Christmas present with motifs of snowflakes, Santa Claus and polar bears.

In 2020, the singer posted adorable pictures from his Christmas celebration with wife Hailey Bieber. The pair can be seen kissing as they pose in front of a beautiful Christmas tree (and with tons of gifts). A merry Christmas indeed!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The doting husband surely knows how to keep his wife happy. In 2019, Nick Jonas gifted Priyanka Chopra Jonas a Ski-Doo snowmobile. Flaunting her gift on Instagram, she wrote: “Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you!”

The snowmobile was estimated at around USD 12,000.

The duo spent Christmas in London last year, along with their cute pet Diana.

Cardi B

In 2020, American rapper Cardi B shared a video on Instagram of her home, which was adorned with gorgeous Christmas decorations. The gigantic living room had five enormous Christmas trees — all of which were lit up with fairy lights, roses and everything Christmas-y. Viewers would notice the many gifts under the trees and around the room.

“Imagine being from New York and going to Macy’s … and your house looks like f****** Macy’s,” she can be heard saying. “I wanna cry you guys! F****** dreams come true,” the rapper exclaimed.

Cardi B and her husband, rapper Offset, had finalised a new home for themselves in 2019. The artist shared the news with everyone on Christmas and even gave a little home tour via a video.

The Beckhams

David Beckham spares no effort when it comes to surprising his wife Victoria Beckham on Christmas.

As per a 2010 Marie Claire report, the former footballer had gifted his wife an EUR 25,000 Hermès Birkin burgundy bag. In 2008, he had gifted her an EUR 80,000 silver edition of a diamond-studded Himalayan Birkin.

The couple celebrated a cosy Christmas with their kids — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper Seven — in 2020. Victoria shared a picture on Instagram, where the family can be seen in satin night suits.

Paris Hilton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)



Last year a few days prior to Christmas, the American socialite shared a throwback clip of her 2018 Christmas party.

“Every year I throw an epic Christmas party at my house. It’s so much fun to celebrate the holiday with all my friends. Sad I can’t have it this year but hoping to do it again in 2021! Merry Christmas everyone,” she wrote.

Hilton can be seen dancing with her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and other guests. The glittering Christmas tree and jazzy decor, including colourful balloons, a crystal-studded reindeer and candy sticks, only elevated the festive vibe. Hilton and her sister can also be seen posing with Santa Claus in the clip.

Among the guests who attended the bash were Dita Von Teese, Snoop Dogg and Diddy.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The multifaceted singer-songwriter surprised his partner Chrissy Teigen in 2015 with a huge cheese wheel that is expected to be priced around USD 3,000.

Teigen posted a picture of her delightful Christmas present on Instagram, which said, “John got me my lifetime dream for Christmas! A cheese wheel to dump pasta and risotto in for years to come! My tableside serving game is bout to be liiiiiit! Heading out to relax with the fam now woohoo!”

Last year was a low-key celebration for the Teigen-Legend family, who spent Christmas with their kids, Luna and Miles.

Teigen shared a clip of Santa Claus visiting the kids during the Christmas eve celebrations.

(Main and Featured image: @priyankachopra/Instagram)