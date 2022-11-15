Is the film critic still relevant today?

There has been a divide between critics and audiences that has become more apparent in recent times. The age of the respected critic seems to have gone. Does this mean the job of a film critic is now obsolete?

Here are a handful of excerpts of critics’ reviews of Black Adam, which was released in theatres last month: Richard Brody of The New Yorker said, “Dwayne Johnson emerges from a tomb and finds nothing”; Trace Sauveur of the Austin Chronicle writes, “Black Adam is mostly a movie made up of strictly baseline ideas, or the regurgitation of already existing ones”; Wendy Ide of the UK’s Observer said, “Cheaper, trashier, perhaps even dumber films have been saved by the presence of Dwayne Johnson”; and finally, there’s Entertainment Weekly’s Joshua Rothkopf, “Black Adam is what happens when artists say they want to go dark but don’t really have the stomach for it.”

Oh, by the way, Black Adam has been at the top of the global box office for three straight weeks now.

The phenomena of critics and audiences disagreeing is nothing new. The Last Jedi, the Star Wars franchise’s eighth episode, was lauded by critics and is vehemently hated by a large group of its fanbase. The Greatest Showman was panned by critics but loved by audiences. Darren Aronofsky’s controversial mother! was inundated with praise by critics but bombed at the box office.

Film Critics vs. Casual Moviegoers

The divide between casual moviegoers and professional film critics has never been more apparent than today in the age of social media and Rotten Tomatoes. It’s an indication of the new nature of the relationship between the audience and critics. Back in the days when the only way to see a new movie was to go to a theatre and not just a subscription to a streaming service, critics were held in high regard. Audiences wanted to know if a film was worth the money they were going to shell out. Critics like Roger Ebert and Peter Travers became iconic and their reviews held in high regard.

That’s not the case anymore. Glance at the comment section of a film review and you’ll no doubt see someone not just vehemently disagreeing with the review but even belittling said reviewer. Many see critics as just another voice in the ocean of voices on the Internet except they get paid to do it and they have a platform to get published. Well, actually, anyone can publish a review of a movie nowadays. Tweet it. Post it on Facebook. Do a TikTok. Film critics just get published on places like The New Yorker or Entertainment Weekly.

Is the film critic now obsolete?

I like to think of myself as someone who likes to try different kinds of food. There are things I enjoy and things I don’t, but there are times when I can’t really pinpoint why. Is it the way it’s cooked? Is it the ingredient they use? I don’t know, I’m not well-versed in the culinary world, and honestly, I don’t care either. I just want to enjoy the food—sometimes I do, sometimes I don’t.

The casual moviegoer is just that: a casual moviegoer. They go into a theatre to be entertained. They want to spend that hour or two getting lost in another world. For some, they might already be hyped even before they get into the movie, whether it’s because it’s a franchise they’re interested in or it’s an actor they love. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a great example of this. Does it have mediocre films? Definitely. Do the audiences still love it? Undoubtedly.

A film critic is—and forgive me for repeating myself—also just that. The critic is there to criticise. That’s their mindset. They’re there to analyse the film. They’re not there to simply have fun, though they probably do in some films they watch, but they also have to do a job. They study the film, whereas the audience, well, watches it. I don’t mean every critic comes into a theatre with a judgmental mindset (what a horrible and utterly joyless career, if this was the case) but simple enjoyment and entertainment are not their sole aim.

A matter of intention

As someone who has also done a few reviews, it’s sometimes difficult to just enjoy something when there’s a deadline in the back of my head or I’m subconsciously composing what I’m going to write. Can I still enjoy something even if my intention of watching it is to write a review? Sure. But it is a little more relaxing when I watch something simply for the sake of watching it.

Perhaps it’s not a question of whether film critics are obsolete, but it’s whether we can learn that there’s a different intention when they watch films. “But that just means their opinion doesn’t matter to the audience anymore.” Maybe, but it seems to matter those giving out awards and serious cinephiles. Anyways, like everything in life, judgments and opinions can and will vary. So why call someone dumb if they think the movie you hated was a masterpiece, and why call them deranged for hating Black Adam when you went to watch it five times?

In the end, we’ll each make up our own minds about the movies we see. Sometimes, all of us will enjoy it. Other times, we’ll all hate it. And even other times, we’ll vehemently disagree with one another. But hey, what’s cool is that at the end of the day, it’s all because we just love watching movies.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand