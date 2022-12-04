6 new K-dramas worth binging on this December 2022

The best Korean dramas can be unforgettable, especially the romantic ones, but there’s much more to K-dramas than fairy-tale romances – case in point: the new ones in December 2022. With an impressive arsenal of gripping storylines, crackling chemistry between leads and thoughtful executions by stellar cast, this list is sure to tug at your heartstrings and get your adrenaline going at the same time.

While the ‘K’ in the dramas kept winning throughout 2022 with incredible releases, November was quite oxymoronic with both light dramas such as Call My Agent and serial killer crime thrillers such as Somebody. However, December – being the month of holidays and celebrations – looks set to be more promising and the best time to binge-watch your favourite k-stars in action. Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, Connect, Money Heist: Korea Season 2 and Big Bet are just a few of the new K-dramas releasing in December 2022. There’s a lot more in store for all Korean drama enthusiasts, so prepare your favourite snacks, get comfy on the couch, and get ready for a wild adventure.

Here are 6 new K-dramas that’s perfect for your December holiday binging sessions

