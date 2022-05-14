Weekend watch: 5 new K-dramas to binge on this May 2022

By Natasha Sethi
14 May 2022
Weekend watch: 5 new K-dramas to binge on this May 2022
Pursuits
Weekend watch: 5 new K-dramas to binge on this May 2022

Satisfy your K-drama fever with these new releases this May 2022. 

We love our fair share of K-dramas, and for good reason. This entertainment genre has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with their movies and television shows. With their eloquent influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, these shows and movies have pretty much become a global phenomenon. 

Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan or a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, here is a list of five Korean dramas, movies, and documentaries releasing in May 2022. Happy watching. 

[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix]

5 K-dramas releasing this May 2022:

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore 

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

Bloody Heart

First up, we’ve got a fictional period drama. Bloody Heart follows the story of a monarch where royal family drama and history are brought to the forefront. If historical, period dramas tickle your fancy, we believe you’ll enjoy watching this K-drama. 

Release date
2 May 2022
Genre
Historical, period drama, romance
watch trailer

2 /5

The Sound of Magic

Love musicals? Love fantasy? This will be right up your alley. A mysterious magician living in an abandoned theme park makes troubles disappear and hope reappear for a disenchanted teen. The highly-anticipated The Sound of Magic marks Netflix’s third original Korean drama series of 2022. 

Release date
6 May 2022
Genre
Drama, fantasy, musical
watch trailer

3 /5

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

For something a little different, here’s a Korean documentary. Based on the real-life case of ‘Nth Room,’ the cybercrime tracking documentary uncovers the reality of the crimes through interviews with producers, police officers, and reporters involved in the case. 

Release date
18 May 2022
Genre
Documentary, true crime
watch trailer

4 /5

Welcome to Wedding Hell

From cyber hell to wedding well. For this couple, a marriage proposal does not end in a happy ending, but rather leads to the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations. If romantic K-dramas are your go-to choice of entertainment, 23 May 2022 is the date to mark. 

Release date
23 May 2022
Genre
Drama, romance
watch trailer

5 /5

Eve

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star Seo Yea-ji returns to the screen after two years for Eve, a South Korean television series following the protagonist’s family murder by powerful people. She then executes her 13-years-in-making revenge plan to bring them down, which includes a two-trillion won divorce lawsuit that shocks the entire nation.

Release date
25 May 2022
Genre
Drama, romance
watch trailer
Korean K-dramas Film & TV New on Netflix may 2022

Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.