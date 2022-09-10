10 new K-dramas to watch this September 2022

It’s time to update your watchlist with brand new and exciting K-dramas releasing in September 2022. With the return of Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo in Netflix’s Narco-Saints and Park Min-young all set to steal hearts in Love in Contract, the K-dramas for September 2022 look promising.

Owing to splendid storylines, impeccable cast and swoon-worthy romance, K-dramas are sure to continue their winning streak this month. Additionally, some K-dramas that were released in August — Poong, The Jeoson Psychiatrist, and If You Wish Upon Me — may carry forward their extreme popularity in September too.

Last month was definitely a treat for all K-drama fans. However, now that Q4 of 2022 is imminent, a staggering lineup of dramas is on its way to close the year – and steal your hearts. And, here is a list of some of the best upcoming Korean dramas that you can’t miss out on this September.

Get ready for these K-dramas debuting in September 2022

Little Women

Based on the novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women debuts on Netflix and tvN on 3 September. Jung Seo-kyung of hit Korean films The Handmaiden (2016) and I’m a Cyborg, But That’s OK (2006), has penned the screenplay and Kim Hee-won of Vincenzo (2021) is helming the project as the director.

The 12-episode K-drama follows the lives of three sisters who see hardships while growing up owing to financial crisis. While struggling to make ends meet, the trio gets tangled in a major conflict with the richest family in the country.

Other actors include Goblin’s (2016) Kim Go-eun as Oh In-joo, Suspicious Partner’s (2017) Nam Ji-hyun as Oh In-Kyung, Park Ji-hoo of All of Us Are Dead (2022) as Oh In-hye and Wi Ha-joon as Choi Do-il.

The Law Cafe

Releasing on 5 September, The Law Cafe stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Se-young in the leading roles. The romantic drama comes from debut writers Im Ji-eun and Im Eui-jung. And, Lee Eun-jin, who directed Sassy, Go Go (2015), is helming the 16-part drama.

KBS2’s upcoming legal drama tells the story of Kim Jeong-ho (Seung-gi), a genius prosecutor formerly, who now manages a building as its owner and Kim Yu-ri (Se-young), an eccentric lawyer with unusual habits.

The drama displays a romantic tale between Jung-ho and Yu-Ri, as they begin working together on legal cases.

The Law Cafe is an adaptation of the web novel, Love According To The Law, written by No Seung-Ah.

Once Upon a Small Town

Starring Red Velvet’s Joy and Choo Young-woo in the leading roles, Once Upon a Small Town is set to release on 5 September and has 12 episodes. The Kakao TV drama, set in Heedong Village, has been directed by Kwon Seon-jang of Bossam: Steal The Fate (2021). The drama will be accessible to a global audience through Netflix as well.

Based on the novel of the same name, it is a romantic drama between a veterinarian named Han Ji-yool (Choo) living in Seoul and a police officer, Ahn Ja-young (Joy) residing in the village. After Ji-yool arrives at the village, the two start spending time together which is followed by a sweet relationship that gradually buds between them.

Narco-Saints

The highly anticipated crime thriller K-drama with six episodes is set to release on 9 September on Netflix. Starring Park Hae-soo, Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min, Jo Woo-jin, Yoo Yeon-seok and Choo Ja-hyun in the leading roles, Narco-Saints is written and directed by Yoon Jong-bin of The Spy Gone North (2018).

The captivating thriller tells the story of an entrepreneur (Ha) who unwillingly gets involved in a drug smuggling mission, operated by the National Intelligence Service. He ends up getting charged for a crime he never did by the Korean drug lord (Hwang) of Suriname in South America.

Mental Coach Jegal

Another Squid Game star returning to K-dramas this month is Lee Yoo-mi, who will be seen in the sports drama Mental Coach Jegal with Jung Woo. The tvN show is scheduled to air its first episode on 12 September and will run for 16 episodes.

The story follows Je Gal-gil (Jung), an ex-national Taekwondo athlete who quits his profession after an episode of misconduct. He later becomes a mental coach and helps former as well as current athletes whose capabilities have declined over time due to personal issues.

Blind

Upcoming mystery drama Blind features K-pop stars Jung Eun-ji from Apink and Ok Taec-yeon from 2PM in leading roles. The OCN and tvN drama is helmed by Shin Yong-hwi of Tunnel (2017) and the screenplay is penned by Kwon Ki-kyung of Andante (2017). It is said to have 16 episodes.

The thriller centres around Ryu Sung-jun, Ryu Sung-hoon and Jo Eun-gi, who get embroiled in a case related to serial murders that coincidently has the jury members as victims. They work together to uncover the reality behind the deaths.

The first episode of Blind premieres on 16 September.

Love in Contract

Rom-com queen Park Min Young is returning to K-dramas with Love in Contract. She is being accompanied by her reel life grooms Jung Ji-ho (played by Go Kyung-pyo) and Kang Hae-jin (played by Kim Jae-young).

Slated to release on 21 September on tvN, Love in Contract is directed by Nam Sung-woo, who has previously helmed hit projects like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016), Because This is My First Life (2017) and 100 Days My Prince (2018).

The new romantic comedy drama follows the life of Choi Sang-eun (Park), who helps people by portraying as their fake wife at social gatherings and events.

Things begin to complicate when she gets stuck between Jung, her long-term client, for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Kang, who becomes her new client for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Golden Spoon

Next on the upcoming Korean dramas list is The Golden Spoon starring BTOB’s Yook Sung-jae and DIA’s Jung Chae-yeon in the leading roles. The webtoon-based K-drama is directed by Song Hyun-wook of The Beauty Inside (2018), meanwhile Kim Eun-hee of Ghost Doctor (2022) and Yoon Eun-kyung of My Fair Lady (2009) have written the screenplay.

Marking his first drama after military enlistment, Yook Sung-jae takes on the role of Lee Seung-cheon, who without a second thought interchanges his destitute life with his rich best friend after finding out about a magical golden spoon. However, what follows is a crucial decision that he must make before setting a possible future for himself. Also, DIA’s Cha-yeon will be seen as Na Joo Hee.

One Dollar Lawyer

Another legal K-drama releasing this September is SBS’ One Dollar Lawyer, starring Namgoong Min in the lead role of Cheon Ji-hoon.

Written by Choi Soo-jin and Choi Chang-hwan of Defendant (2017), the upcoming legal drama follows Cheon Ji-hoon (Namgoong), a skilled lawyer with a unique style. Unlike other attorneys, he charges only 1000 won (approximately Rs 60), which is around USD 1, and often fights against the rich and powerful for his clients who do not have any money or sources.

The series has 16 episodes and also stars Kim Ji-eun as Baek Ma-ri and Lee Deok Hwa as Baek Hyun-moo.

May it Please the Court

May it Please the Court is scheduled to release on 21 September on Disney+ original platform. The upcoming legal mystery drama written by Kim Dan stars Jung Ryeo-won and Lee Kyu-hyung as lawyers Noh Chak-hee and Jwa Si-Baek, respectively.

It follows the brilliant lawyer Noh (Jung), who has a high success rate and can go to extreme lengths just to achieve her goal. She is joined by Jwa, an attorney, who becomes adamant once he gets committed to a case.

Things take a turn when the two start working together, only to unravel a hidden truth.

The drama reportedly has 12 episodes and is directed by Kang Min-gu of Itaewon Class (2020).

