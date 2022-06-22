Unpacking the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer: The epic conclusion

In just ten days fans across the world will witness the epic conclusion of Stranger Things 4.

Now, ahead of the series’ premiere on 1 July, Netflix has released the Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 trailer. The good news is the wait it nearly over. In less than two weeks, the super-sized, epic conclusion of Stranger Things 4 will culminate with the premiere of Episodes 408 and 409, only on Netflix.

Can’t wait until the premiere can find out what will happen to our friends in Hawkins, California, and Russia? Well, you’re in luck because here’s a first glimpse into Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 courtesy of the latest trailer.

An Epic Conclusion

Stranger Things 4 takes place several months after the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, the group are separated for the first time, however the emergence of Vecna, the entity behind all the chaos forces the group to put their wits together once more.

The main takeaway from the Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 was centred on Vecna, his motifs and ultimately his ties to Eleven. Tied to her past, there’s little doubt that Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 will wind up with an epic showdown between the two as suggested in the trailer.

Eleven won’t be alone in the fight though as the trailer sees the gang getting ready to join the fight. Max, with Kate Bush on play on her Walkman, is also ready to face the threat head-on following her near death encounter in Volume 1. Also, not forgetting, we will also find out the fates of Hopper, Murray and Joyce as they attempt to escape their Russian prison.

Episodes of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 – Episodes 405 and 406) is directed by Nimród Antal. Check them out on 1 July 2022 exclusively on Netflix.

(Images: Netflix)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore