Our favourite memes and reactions from Super Bowl 2023

By Vichayuth Chantan
13 Feb 2023
With Kansas City Chiefs triumphing over the Philadelphia Eagles, and Rihanna performing at the halftime show — and breaking the Internet with her pregnancy reveal — people are going wild for Super Bowl season. Here are the best Super Bowl 2023 memes and Twitter reactions.

People look forward to watching the Super Bowl halftime shows for a reason: every year’s show features some of the most amazing performers in show business. The King of Pop himself thrilled the audience in 1993. Shania Twain made everyone feel like a woman in 2003. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez got on the floor and showed everyone that their hips still didn’t lie in 2020.

In 2023, we had business mogul and pop star Rihanna who came to shine bright, like diamonds in the sky. The verdict from the Internet? Certainly one of the best performances of all time.

Super Bowl 2023: best memes and reactions

I loved the part when she walked around omg

Oh, so that’s why she’s just walking around

Queen behaviour

To be fair, none of us do

Missed opportunity ugh

Honestly, same

She really stood on a Smash Bros. stage

Prison honey

And yeah also congrats to this guy

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

(Main and featured image: NFL/Facebook)

Rihanna Entertainment Super Bowl Social Media Trending
Vichayuth Chantan

