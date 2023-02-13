Our favourite memes and reactions from Super Bowl 2023

With Kansas City Chiefs triumphing over the Philadelphia Eagles, and Rihanna performing at the halftime show — and breaking the Internet with her pregnancy reveal — people are going wild for Super Bowl season. Here are the best Super Bowl 2023 memes and Twitter reactions.

People look forward to watching the Super Bowl halftime shows for a reason: every year’s show features some of the most amazing performers in show business. The King of Pop himself thrilled the audience in 1993. Shania Twain made everyone feel like a woman in 2003. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez got on the floor and showed everyone that their hips still didn’t lie in 2020.

In 2023, we had business mogul and pop star Rihanna who came to shine bright, like diamonds in the sky. The verdict from the Internet? Certainly one of the best performances of all time.

Super Bowl 2023: best memes and reactions

I loved the part when she walked around omg

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show… pic.twitter.com/46BQInjFyt — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2023

Oh, so that’s why she’s just walking around

Rihanna's representatives confirm that the singer is expecting her second child (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/vt1hPRrbjb — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 13, 2023

Queen behaviour

To be fair, none of us do

adele watching the super bowl while not knowing the rules pic.twitter.com/3PT5gkWMz1 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2023

Missed opportunity ugh

What if Rihanna brings out Tom Holland to recreate this moment during the Super Bowl halftime show, then what pic.twitter.com/SH2ResWi6q — h (@saltairstyles) February 11, 2023

Honestly, same

My reaction when Rihanna first song is Bitch Better have my money after 6 years pic.twitter.com/l6txyJgNNO — Jobless Yb Fan (@ShisuiTheDonn__) February 13, 2023

She really stood on a Smash Bros. stage

Prison honey

rihanna’s baby in the womb rn

pic.twitter.com/dz3p34LAPD — Jeffery Werkins (@JefferyWerkins) February 13, 2023

And yeah also congrats to this guy

Words can’t explain this moment! SUPER BOWL CHAMP!! pic.twitter.com/wroj5HQy0P — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 13, 2023

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

(Main and featured image: NFL/Facebook)