12 iconic Taylor Swift outfits from her ‘Midnights’ era

Taylor Swift’s latest album drop is almost upon us. Ahead of the release of Midnights, the multi-award-winning artiste has entered a new era of fashion, bringing to the world a new array of iconic Taylor Swift outfits.

At the recent MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), the “All Too Well” singer made the much-anticipated announcement upon accepting the award for Best Video for the 10-minute version of the song: “My new album comes out 21 October.”

That same night, Taylor began her Midnights campaign. Beginning with a series of stories via Instagram, the promotional efforts hit their zenith when the musician started to release short clips randomly revealing the titles of the tracks. In these clips — which are posted on her TikTok account — she used a bingo rolling machine to pick a track number at random.

Alongside the reveal of her 13 tracks, the Midnights Mayhem with Me campaign gave fans other things to look forward to: her fashion choices. A clear departure from her folklore and evermore aesthetics, this new Swiftian era will take a turn towards the vintage.

Ahead of the release of Midnights , here’s where to shop this new season of iconic Taylor Swift outfits:

Episode 13

Image credit: Taylor Swift/TikTok

With her hair tied in a ponytail, she revealed ‘Snow on the Beach’, a song that will feature the singing talent of Lana Del Rey. She is wearing an earthy brown turtle neck and dark olive corduroys and completed the look with gold accessories.

Shop The Row Eglitta Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants

Episode 12

Image credit: Taylor Swift/TikTok

In this clip, she was announcing the song ‘Sweet Nothing’, a song written with her boyfriend, acclaimed actor Joe Alwyn. It was a plaid-on-plaid occasion, and this time around, she wore her hair down.

Shop Re/Done 60s Plaid Sweater Vest

Episode 11

Image credit: Taylor Swift/TikTok

In Episode 11 of Midnights Mayhem with Me, Taylor unveiled the song ‘Labyrinth’. Here, the star went back to her updo hairstyle and donned a polo sweater with a mini skirt.

Shop Reformation Cashmere Polo Sweater

Episode 10

Image credit: Taylor Swift/TikTok

This time around, she dialled up the cosy factor to give us another version of her iconic Taylor Swift outfits. Wearing a gorgeous hue of green for both her top and bottom, this is the clip where she introduced the song ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’.

Shop Acne Studios Isy Irregular Wale Corduroy Mini Skirt

Episode 9

Image credit: Taylor Swift/TikTok

Here is where things get a little obscure. A huge fan of cats, with three of her very own, this shirt could be her homage to her furry friends that are often the object of her postings on social media. In this episode, she unveiled the title of the song ‘Lavender Haze’.

Shop Vintage Heads and Fails Blue Cats Shirt

Episode 6

Image credit: Taylor Swift/TikTok

In this episode, we can see that Ms Swift is bringing the grunge. Complete with gold-accented nails and gold accessories, she wore a pleather skirt with a knit vest tank to achieve an edgy fall/winter look.

Shop Re/Done 60s Plaid Sweater Vest

Episode 5

Image credit: Taylor Swift/TikTok

Although this may appear to be the oddball of this era’s iconic Taylor Swift outfits, we are still here for it. With her hair braided, she wore a classic beige and white stripe button-up shirt and tan culottes. We also see that she’s upped the bling factor here.

Shop Gap Organic Cotton Big Shirt

Shop Larkspur & Hawk Olivia Black Rhodium-Washed Earrings

Episode 4

Image credit: Taylor Swift/TikTok

Donning a simple polo shirt with brown pants, it’s not the top or bottoms that stole the show in this episode where she revealed the title of track 6, ‘Midnight Rain’. Here, it was the claw clips that took the internet by storm.

Shop Anthropologie Britta Claw Hair Clip Set

Episode 2

Image credit: Taylor Swift/TikTok

With Meredith the cat appearing in this episode, Taylor Swift took the dandy route and brought her fans to fashion’s Funkytown. She paired the acid green cardigan with a classic: Levi’s High-Rise Denim Shorts.

Shop Levi’s Audrey Cosy Cardigan

Shop Levi’s High-Rise Relaxed Shorts

Episode 1

Image credit: Taylor Swift/TikTok

In her inaugural clip for Midnights Mayhem with Me, Taylor wore a delicious shade of brown. Playing off of the shades of brown in the background, she easily stood out in this video, where she announced track 13, ‘Mastermind’.

Shop Smythe 90s Blazer

Behind the Song ‘Snow on the Beach’

Image credit: Taylor Swift/TikTok

In this clip, she was revealing ‘Snow on the Beach’, a song featuring Lana Del Rey. Clad in stripes, she has also worn this same sweater dress in a Spotify video.

Shop Reformation Cashmere Mini Dress

Behind the Song ‘Anti-Hero’

Image credit: Taylor Swift/TikTok

Here, she turned up the brightness and wore mustard, orange, and white, with tousled hair and delicate gold earrings.

Shop Mother The Open Back Tank Top

Shop Billabong Free Fall Wide Leg Corduroy Pants

Featured and hero images: Getty Images