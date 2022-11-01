The glamorous Instagram lives of the cast from Netflix’s new reality series ‘Dubai Bling’

Are you already invested in the ultra-glamorous lives of Dubai’s elite courtesy of Netflix’s latest reality series, Dubai Bling? If yes, here’s a closer look at their lavish lifestyles and stylish snaps via their Instagram handles.

It’s a cross between ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and ‘Bling Empire’ focusing on the glamourous lives of 10 self-made millionaires in Dubai. And it’s made its way to the top trending shows on Netflix, after all, we all love a good mix of ostentatious lifestyle and petty catfights. It’s the reason that the streaming platform has been churning out one show after another following the feuds, fashion and fabulous lives of the rich (and famous). What makes this show so captivating is the ostentatious and unabashedly materialistic lifestyle Dubai is infamous for.

Stunning skylines, palatial homes, supercars, luxurious yachts, designer boutiques, dazzling diamonds and a whole lot of gold are commonplace here. Let’s deep dive into the bling-encrusted lives of the divas from Netflix’s new series, ‘Dubai Bling’ via their Instagram accounts. After all, if eyes are the windows to the soul then Instagram is a window to stylish encounters.

The cast of Netflix’s new series ‘Dubai Bling’ and their fabulous IG lives:

Safa Siddiqui

The docu-drama, ‘Dubai Bling’ opens up with a scene from Safa Siddiqui’s walk-in wardrobe where designer clothes and bags are packed like sardines and she’s cribbing to her husband about the lack of space to store. Fashion is an important part of Arabic-origin Brit Safa Siddiqui’s life. She begins the series as a real estate agent who retired to become a housewife and mum, and soon establishes her own label. Jaw-dropping, drama-inducing fashion is her beat and her Instagram posts point you in the direction.

Lojain Omran

Saudi Arabian television presenter and social media personality, Lojain Omran is a household name in the UAE. The show might focus on her building her acting career but in reality she’s one of the country’s most renowned TV personalities (10 million followers on IG can’t be lying). From humanitarian causes to big-ticket events, Lojain Omran always adds a glamorous edge to her ensembles.

Farhana Bodi

With a following of 1.6 million on Instagram, UAE-based Indian fashion blogger, Farhana Bodi is a force to reckon with in the Arab fashion world. She’s made stellar appearances on the Cannes Red Carpet and even the Milan Fashion Week and runs a female-empowering lifestyle blog, ‘I Woman of the World.’ This Dubai socialite is the perfect window to the glamorous world and is a self-made millionaire.

Zeina Khoury

Zeina Khoury or the Queen of Versace (sorry, Donatella) comes off as the main narrator in this glamorous reality TV show, ‘Dubai Bling’. She’s touted as the badass behind getting the wheels of Dubai’s Palazzo Versace rolling. As the CEO of Highmark Real Estate, radio and social media personality and mother of two, she leads a busy life. Take a lesson in power dressing and nailing the casual elegance look from her beautifully curated Instagram profile.

Loujain Adadah

Originally from Lebanon, model Loujain Adadah is the cause of much chaos and controversy in the show, ‘Dubai Bling’. Refereed to as LJ, she is the widowed wife of Saudi billionaire businessman Walid Juffali with whom she had two kids. Don’t go by her casual elegance on the show as our girl LJ has worn bridal couture designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel and has a strong affinity for diamonds.