What to stream this weekend after a long week

Fridays are called 'Friyay' for a reason. After a long week of hustling, there's nothing more relaxing than chilling at home and binge-watching movies and shows on streaming platforms.

What to watch this weekend

Comedy

I Used To Be Famous

Coming on Netflix this week, this is about Vince, a desperate former popstar, dreams of making a comeback. An impromptu jam session with autistic young drummer Stevie sparks an unexpected friendship between the two misunderstood musicians.

Watch it on Netflix

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies

From the death of romance in marriage to the injustices of modern-day parenting, comedian Amit Tandon shares wisdom and wisecracks as a battle-scarred family guy. This one’s for all the stand-up comedy enthusiasts.

Watch it on Netflix

Hindi Medium

Watching Irrfan Khan on screen can never get old. This is about Raj and Mita, who yearn to get Pia, their daughter, educated in a reputed school. When they learn that their background is holding her back, they do everything possible to ensure that she gets into the school.

Watch it on Prime Video

Romance

No Limit



An extraordinarily talented young woman finds deep, destructive love with her record-holding free-diving instructor. If you are someone who loves all things love, this one’s for you on our list of ‘What to watch this weekend.’

Watch it on Netflix

Your Name Engraved Herein

Starring Edward Chen, Jing-Hua Tseng and Leon Dai, this Taiwanese love story is the highest-grossing LGBTQ film in Taiwan’s history. Set in a homophobic Taiwan in 1988, this love story revolves around conflict and reconciliation.

Watch it on Netflix

The Last Song

A troubled father-daughter relationship gets a new lease of life when the two begin to explore a common thread, their passion for music.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Sci-Fi

The Adam Project

Next on the list of what to watch this weekend, is The Adam Project. It’s an American science fiction action comedy-drama film starring Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña. The film chronicles a pilot from the future, who goes back in time and encounters his younger self.

Watch it on Netflix

Ready Player One

James Halliday designs a virtual reality and hides the keys to his fortune in it for a worthy player to find after his death. Wade, a teenager, sets out on a quest to find the keys and the fortune. Watch this movie if you are a fan of dystopian movies.

Watch it on Netflix

