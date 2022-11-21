Where to catch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Singapore

We’re less than a week to the biggest football event in the world, and millions are no doubt waiting in eager anticipation for the festivities to kick off between Qatar and Ecuador. Sure, some of the match timings at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 might not be favourable for watching in Singapore, with Qatar being five hours behind, but hey, it’s a quadrennial affair. You can sleep when it’s over.
Singapore’s always had a tight leash around the screening of football matches, and while MediaCorp, Singtel, and StarHub have rolled out plans to broadcast all 64 matches via packages that now start from a whopping S$118, some venues and channels around Singapore are making it easier on the pockets of football fans who want to watch the World Cup matches. Besides, it’s tons more fun watching it with a bunch of people who are just as enthusiastic as you.
Held from 20 November to 18 December, the tournament will comprise 32 teams, including six representing Asia (a record). The matches will take place over eight spectacular stadiums in the peninsular country, with the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor being the first to host the opening match on 21 November.
Most of the first fortnight will see four matches every day kicking off at 6pm, 9pm, 11.55pm and 3am.
If you’re ready for kick off, here are the best bars and public venues that you’ll be able to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at in Singapore.
Where to watch the World Cup 2022 in Singapore
Amazing views and world-class football? Count us in. The rooftop destination will be screening the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final live on 18 December at the SkyBar and Club Lounge, where 65-inch TVs will bring all the action to fans as they party 57 storeys up in the sky. Resident DJs will also be on deck to keep the energy going throughout the night.
Tickets are priced at S$38 per person from 10pm and includes one premium pour at both the spaces, but wear your favourite team jersey and you’ll get complimentary entry.
Jostling for views of the screen can be frustrating, so to make your lives easier, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has integrated a state-of-the-art mega screen and cutting-edge sound system in the region’s largest 360-degree arena. Beer and bites are available here, with free flow drink VIP packages that will be priced at S$228 per pax for Day 1 and S$288 per pax for Day 2 events. Regular general admission packages that come with one drink are priced at S$50 for Day 1 and S$70 for Day 2, and can be purchased online here. Drop by on 17 and 18 December 2022 and you’ll be treated to live performances and music, as well as a host of other of entertainment activities at the Resorts World Ballroom.
The appropriately-named Football Fiesta @ Lau Pa Sat will see most of the scheduled FIFA World Cup football games screened live on a mega 130-inch LED screen inside the iconic heritage food hall. Grab a plate of your local hawker dish (special shoutout to The Satay Club outside) grab a seat, and cheer on your favourite teams. A number of F&B promotions, live band performances, and football activities will also take place during the World Cup 2022 season from 21 November to 18 December.
Head to Lau Pa Sat’s Instagram here for more details.
The rumble of rugby will make way for football later this month at Australian bar and bistro Boomerang. Expect plenty of energy at the Robertson Quay and Boat Quay outposts come game day, and feast on the extensive menu of Aussie favourites and beers while you cheer your team on.
Football fever has already gripped the historic confines of Chijmes even though we’re still a few days away. If you’re looking to watch the match with good food and drinks in hand, you’re at the right place. A 360-inch screen and other big screens at both Level 1 and B1 will ensure you catch all the action in real time, alongside a host of exclusive F&B offerings from El Mero Mero, Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria, The Winery Tapas Bar, Privé, and more. You’ll also find live bands, dance performances, and music by international DJs if you drop by during the football season.
Soak in the football atmosphere over a pint (or two) at Brewerkz, which is bringing live sports back to its premises with the World Cup 2022. The Singapore-based craft beer brewery – which has outlets at One Fullerton, Riverside Point, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, and Singapore Indoor Stadium – will screen the earlier games every day, as well as the third-placing match and the finals.
Fans can watch the World Cup 2022 matches at all 19 outlets around Singapore, half of which will see extended operating hours to accommodate the later midnight games.
Click here to see which outlets are showcasing specific games.
With beers like Kilkenny and Guinness on tap, you can bet that you won’t get thirsty shouting at your team at The Drunken Poet. The Irish watering hole at Orchard Road will screen the match via the screens behind the bar.
Another Irish sports pub getting in on the action is Muddy Murphy’s, which will display the matches live on its six large mounted TVs.
Click here for the World Cup 2022 coverage schedule at Muddy Murphy’s.
If its name doesn’t give you a hint of what this bar specialises in, you’re in the wrong place, buddy. Launched with Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs as minority shareholders, Cafe Football in Singapore’s Woodleigh was the first franchise to open outside of Britain, and is a quintessential sports bar that offers plenty of bar grub and good beer on tap. Its second outpost at Genting Hotel Jurong will also screen the World Cup 2022 matches.
Soak up Singapore’s sea breeze over a pint of beer and experience football mania the best way possible at this popular Marina Bay Sands joint. The contemporary bar-bistro will allow fans to watch most of the World Cup 2022 matches live via screenings throughout the night. You can also catch the action at its Boat Quay outpost.
Check here for the full schedule.
You can also experience football fever before your plane departs at Changi Airport Terminal 3 Basement 2’s ST3PS. The community event space – which is swathed by greenery and usually offers free movie screenings – will showcase the matches via its giant 6m x 3.5m ultra high-definition screen.
Find out which matches are screened here.
The open space at the Victoria Street establishment will no doubt see throngs of football fans shouting in unison when it screens the third-placing match on 17 December and the finals on 18 December. Both matches take place at 11pm SGT.
Could there be a better way to watch one of the world’s most anticipated football tournaments than in an actual sports stadium? A giant LED screen will take over the Singapore National Stadium later this month so fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free. Expect live music, football games, and even World Cup museum exhibits that’ll keep you entertained throughout the evening.
The popular east-side haunt will be screening 25 matches that run at 6pm, 9pm, and 11pm for free at its E!Avenue Level 2 Event Square from 21 November – 18 December.
Find the schedule here.
Everyone’s favourite fast food joint will be buzzing with excitement come 21 November. 18 McDonald’s outlets around Singapore will give you the perfect excuse to chow down on a Big Mac meal at midnight as you watch the World Cup 2022 televised live. Selected outlets include the ones at 51@AMK, Woodlands Mart, Superbowl Jurong, Rivervale Plaza, and Pasir Ris Sports Centre.
Selected matches will be screened for free to the public across its six clubhouses, although members get access to stamps that they can redeem for gifts by participating in selected activities. Expect football clinics, match winner guessing contests, and soccer skill tests that’ll keep the whole family occupied.
The clubhouses at Balestier, Bukit Batok, Chinatown, and Khatib will be open for screenings of the World Cup 2022. More information will be updated via their Facebook page here.
Don’t fancy travelling into town? 58 community clubs around Singapore will convert their multi-purpose halls and spaces so residents can watch the World Cup 2022 closer to home. Fans can not only expect live football action, but also a host of fringe activities such as E-sports, mini-football challenges, and foosball table games. Some will also offer live performances and prize giveaways.
Click here for the schedule.