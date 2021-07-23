Getting a good night’s sleep can be as simple as changing out your sheets. That might sound too good to be true, but if you have sensitive skin, are a hot sleeper, or simply lay awake worrying about the environment, soft, comfortable, eco-friendly bamboo sheets might just be the answer to at least some of your sleep dilemmas. Like with its cotton and silk counterparts, there are a few things to consider before investing in bamboo sheets. According to Logan Foley, a certified sleep science coach and managing editor of Sleepfoundation.org, four things to keep in mind are weave, fit, price, and thread count.

“There are many different weaves that are available when buying bamboo sheets,” Foley says. “They are typically woven with sateen, twill, or percale patterns. All of these weaves have pros and cons, and shoppers should look into all of these to ensure their needs are met.”

As far as price is concerned, Foley says prices vary when it comes to bamboo sheets. “They can range from $50 (SGD 68) -$300 (SGD 410). Price can be affected by thread count, manufacturing processes, and organic certifications,” she says. Finally, the thread count is the number of threads found in one square inch of fabric, she explains. “Because bamboo threads are very fine, a thread count of 300 or higher is ideal.” Ahead, find out if bamboo sheets are right for you and your sleep needs.

They’re environmentally friendly

According to the Scientific World Journal, characteristics, such as fast growth, high biomass, quick growth, and high efficiency, have allowed bamboo to be identified as a superior plant that can be used in a number of material goods. Meanwhile, cotton, although a natural fibre, needs a lot of water to grow, which means it’s decidedly less eco-friendly than bamboo.

Bamboo sheets are great for hot sleepers

“Bamboo sheets are made from bamboo fibres, which is processed to be a lightweight fabric,” says Foley. “It is excellent at preventing heat retention and wicking moisture.” Bamboo is a very breathable material, which makes it less likely that sleepers will overheat at night, she explains. “Maintaining a cool body temperature while you sleep is a key component of getting an uninterrupted eight hours.”

They’re ideal for those with sensitive skin and allergies

Bamboo sheets are considered a good option for those with sensitive skin as they are both breathable and absorbent, says board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology Dr Marisa Garshick. “Since they help to absorb excess moisture, they can help reduce any irritation that can be related to sweating,” she says. “Bamboo sheets often feel soft and smooth on the skin, which can be important for those with eczema or sensitive skin to prevent further irritation of the skin. Bamboo is also naturally antimicrobial.” Those with sensitive skin should avoid materials that trap heat or those that can be irritating to the skin, such as wool, flannel, or polyester, explains Dr Garshick. “Other synthetic fabrics such as nylon, rayon, and spandex should be avoided with eczema as they are not generally that breathable and can trap heat and sweat, potentially leading to more skin irritation.”

They’re also helpful for those who have seasonal allergies. “Bamboo sheets are a great option for people suffering from allergies as they are hypoallergenic and resist allergens like dust mites, mildew, and mould,” says Foley.

