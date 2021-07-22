Follow this guide when decorating a large living room wall space

A large, empty living room wall can quickly turn into an eyesore, but a nuanced artfully arranged one can upgrade the space as a whole. “A thoughtfully decorated wall in a living room is essential,” says interior designer Nikki Klugh of Nikki Klugh Design Group. “An especially large wall can serve as the focal point, so it’s crucial to make sure it’s designed in a way that makes an impact.”

Fortunately, with a little prep work and the right decorations, interior designer Beth Diana Smith says you can turn any partition into a curated display. “Without proper planning, there can be awkward gaps in the placement when you hang wall art or decor,” she warns. “To avoid putting numerous holes in your wall, I recommend tracing out each art piece on kraft paper, laying everything out with kraft tape, and then moving the kraft paper around as needed until you get the placement just right.” Stuck with an expansive space that you just aren’t sure how to decorate? From wallpapering ideas to tips for integrating accent furniture into the scene, here’s how interior designers advise decorating your living room.

Hang oversized artwork

To fill an empty wall space without sacrificing a modern living room feel, Smith suggests hanging up a few pieces of oversized artwork. “For this look, I recommend using a few pieces that are the same size to make the space feel thoughtful and expensive,” she explains.

Go for a gallery wall

If you can’t find (or afford) any large-scale artwork to hang on your wall, Klugh says creating a salon-style display with smaller pieces is the next best thing. “Filling up your living room wall with a collage allows you to bring multiple pieces together to create one big art piece,” she explains. “Depending on the sizes you are working with, the collage can be linear or organic-just remember to plan it out before putting it on the wall to ensure you achieve the desired effect.”

Apply patterned wallpaper

A little wallpaper can go a long way. “Patterned wallpaper turns the entire wall into an art piece,” Smith explains. “If you don’t want to commit to wallpaper, my favourite solution is to buy some funky or fun gift wrap and then frame pieces of it in a series, which gives you the flexibility to change your wall decor often and play around with new aesthetics without breaking the bank.”

Create architectural interest

To introduce depth and dimension, Klugh recommends adding an architectural element, like baseboards or crown moulding. “Buy some wood planks from your local home improvement store and install them on the wall in the pattern of your choice to add a layer of interest,” she advises. “Adding an architectural element to your wall will help infuse some character into your space.” If you can’t add trims or mouldings to your wall, Smith says floating shelves are a smart (and storage-savvy) decorating alternative.

Integrate accent furniture

For an alternative approach, Smith says you can always count on accent furniture to help fill a wall space. “Adding in a sculptural table, an accent chair, or even a decorative ladder is a great way to break up the space,” she says. “In my own home, I have a wooden ladder that I use to layer woven blankets, creating a stylish storage solution that minimises clutter.”

This story first appeared on www.marthastewart.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Sara Tramp)

