Inspired by Hermès‘ signature jockey-printed silks and the artist Gianpaolo Pagni’s vivid imagination regarding a limousine horse from a cartoon-world fantasy, this tea and coffee service Hippomobile adds a playful flair of originality to your every occasion from breakfast to high tea.

While the new Hermès‘ Hippomobile tableware service may seem to have everything you’ll ever need to pull out a perfect, home-made morning coffee scene, but how often do you get to see a charming yet quaint horse motif – wearing a jockey outfit – with an elongated back stretching over three dessert plates? Plus, these pieces can also be freely mixed and matched – elevating your daily munchies to the next level of everyday delight.

Ranging from smaller items, namely coffee cups and saucers, tea cups and saucers, mugs, creamers, sugar bowls, to cake and tart platters, everything from this service is a reinterpretation of the Émile Hermès collection: A monochrome frame. Each of Pagni’s piece involves the stamp crafting process in creating the decorative designs, leaving behind the slight trembling effect in the line in which characterises this technique. Scroll through the gallery below to see more of the Hippomobile tea and coffee service.

(All Image Credits: Hermès)

This story first appeared in Prestige Thailand.