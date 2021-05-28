How to grow an indoor water garden

What if you took a different approach to growing your houseplants? Creating a water garden is an easy technique to implement. It doesn’t require soil or a pot, just water and roots.

While the trend for decking out our interiors with granny plants, terrariums and dried flowers is still going strong, some green thumbs are incorporating a new style of green decor into their homes: water propagation. Behind this term hides a very simple technique: that of growing plants directly in a jar with water. And nothing else.

What kind of space do you need for a water garden?

Just about anyone and everyone has space for a water garden. If you don’t have a garden, and don’t feel like getting your hands into the dirt, water gardening is a good option. You just have to free the roots of a plant and place it in a container, preferably transparent, to enjoy the nice contrast effect between the roots and the leaves.

What kind of plants should I choose?

There’s a multitude of options. The easiest is to take cuttings from plants you already have. Ivy, for example, will gladly take root in water. And it also works with your monstera, that pretty graphic plant with holes in the leaves ,or your philodendron.

For experienced gardeners, nothing is stopping you from choosing pond plants that grow underwater. But beware, these plants may need moss and substrate, essentially recreating an ecosystem close to their natural environment. This is quite different and requires more knowledge.

When should I change the water?

You only have to change the water if it’s stagnant or dirty.

What kind of containers should I use?

This is your chance to be original and pick something in your style. Anything is possible from a glass water bottle, to a jar, to test tubes. As pretty as it is elegant, the transparency of the containers plays with the branching out of the roots.

And after that?

Once your plants have taken root, you are free to replant them in a pot, or to let them continue to grow quietly in the water.

To your cuttings!

(Main and featured image: Mila Naumova/Getty Images)

This story was published via ETX Daily Up.