Right to admission reserved! The most luxurious private members’ clubs in Singapore

Hanging out with an exclusive group of the city’s elites, partying at the best locations or sharing a co-working space with some great amenities — if these are some of the things you have in mind, the most luxurious private members’ clubs in Singapore are just the place you ought to be.

Singapore’s exclusive private clubs not only offer bespoke amenities such as spaces for lavish parties, exquisite dining options, social and recreational events, and sports and gaming arenas but also magnificent infrastructure and world-class services in the lap of luxury.

What makes these private members’ clubs enticing?

To put it simply, it is the exclusivity that makes a private members’ club such a sought-after place. Here, membership is granted by invitation or only after one’s written application is approved. Such careful scrutiny sets its members apart from the crowd.

Most of these exclusive clubs also have strict dress code policies, participation protocols and conduct and membership rules which make them a hub for elite socialites, celebrities and business leaders. This is majorly because becoming a part of an exclusive group of handpicked people and visiting such legendary clubs needs members to maintain decorum and uphold the sanctity of the place.

And not just that, these rules apply to members’ families as well. However, they get to enjoy the specially curated services and facilities too. Whether it is unwinding at the swimming pool, sweating it out at the fitness centre or letting kids have a gala time at the kids’ recreation facilities, there are ample opportunities to have fun as well as socialise at these social clubs.

Plus, some of the premium private members’ clubs in Singapore also have amenities like nine-hole golf courses, a car grooming centre, a wellness spa, meeting rooms, auditoriums and banquets. These places take sports and gaming notches higher by providing martial arts sessions, a squash court, a cricket pitch, a bowling alley, a tennis court and a billiards room.

Wish to be a member of one of the most luxurious exclusive private members’ clubs in Singapore but don’t know where to begin? Don’t look further because we have a list just for you.

Here are some of the exclusive private clubs in Singapore

(Main and feature image credit: Tower Club)