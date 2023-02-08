Right to admission reserved! The most luxurious private members’ clubs in Singapore

Hanging out with an exclusive group of the city’s elites, partying at the best locations or sharing a co-working space with some great amenities — if these are some of the things you have in mind, the most luxurious private members’ clubs in Singapore are just the place you ought to be.
Singapore’s exclusive private clubs not only offer bespoke amenities such as spaces for lavish parties, exquisite dining options, social and recreational events, and sports and gaming arenas but also magnificent infrastructure and world-class services in the lap of luxury.
What makes these private members’ clubs enticing?
To put it simply, it is the exclusivity that makes a private members’ club such a sought-after place. Here, membership is granted by invitation or only after one’s written application is approved. Such careful scrutiny sets its members apart from the crowd.
Most of these exclusive clubs also have strict dress code policies, participation protocols and conduct and membership rules which make them a hub for elite socialites, celebrities and business leaders. This is majorly because becoming a part of an exclusive group of handpicked people and visiting such legendary clubs needs members to maintain decorum and uphold the sanctity of the place.
And not just that, these rules apply to members’ families as well. However, they get to enjoy the specially curated services and facilities too. Whether it is unwinding at the swimming pool, sweating it out at the fitness centre or letting kids have a gala time at the kids’ recreation facilities, there are ample opportunities to have fun as well as socialise at these social clubs.
Plus, some of the premium private members’ clubs in Singapore also have amenities like nine-hole golf courses, a car grooming centre, a wellness spa, meeting rooms, auditoriums and banquets. These places take sports and gaming notches higher by providing martial arts sessions, a squash court, a cricket pitch, a bowling alley, a tennis court and a billiards room.
Wish to be a member of one of the most luxurious exclusive private members’ clubs in Singapore but don’t know where to begin? Don’t look further because we have a list just for you.
Here are some of the exclusive private clubs in Singapore
Opened in: 1997
One of Singapore’s most posh and elite private members’ clubs, Tower Club offers a chic professional ambience best suited for all your meetings and conferences. Situated between the 62nd and 64th floors of the Republic Plaza, this club sets an ideal example of a work-meets-leisure ambience, offering a magnificent view of the Marina Bay waterfront.
The palatial property has gilded accents and majestic columns that exude an old-world charm. Its brightly lit sunroof, luxury restaurants — Atlantic, Ba Xian and Straits Bar — and meeting spaces and state-of-the-art gym infrastructure make it a coveted social club as well.
Additionally, an annual golf tournament, Versace dinnerware, a premium location and lifetime membership perks make Tower Club one of the most prominent social clubs in Singapore.
Smart semi-formal dress code and membership-by-invite make the Tower Club quite an exclusive private members’ club in Singapore.
Opened in: 1983
Singapore’s only hilltop retreat, The British Club serves as an international cultural exchange ground for its members spread across nearly 50 countries.
This 5,900 m sq club allows its members to engage in a variety of sports, including martial arts, rugby and tennis, and family events, as well as savour some of the best gourmet food at its fine dining restaurants such as Mountbatten Bar and Grill, Windsor Arms, Verandah Cafe and Scores Sports Bar & Restaurant. Besides these, banquets and catering, a huge swimming pool and various events and services make it a dazzling private members’ club in Singapore.
Overlooking the lush greeneries of Bukit Timah, The British Club is a welcoming social club with a unique private community replete with social and recreational facilities for everyone.
Opened in: 2000
What makes this one of the best clubs in Singapore is its array of luxury and bespoke activities and facilities. From a billiards room and a dedicated video game room to a car grooming centre, a 128-seater theatre and a preschool, this place has it all. Additionally, it also boasts a tennis court, a card room, a gym and a bowling alley. In fact, non-members are also welcome for swimming sessions and enjoy movie screenings at the club.
The jaw-dropping architecture of the Raffles Town Club exudes an old-world charm and gets its name from the founder of Singapore — Sir Stamford Raffles. This posh Singapore address offers its members tasteful amenities, exquisite dining experiences at six restaurants and a slice of luxury lifestyle. Moreover, its website states, “Raffles Town Club was conceived with the purpose of reviving the Old English tradition of elegant and exquisite urban living,” and every aspect of the club lives up to this.
And, if the traditions and top-notch facilities of the Raffles Town Club are not enough, it also has tie-ups with over 50 other international clubs across 15 countries. So, you’re up for some international amenities as well.
Opened in: 1865
An embodiment of a plush lifestyle, the Tanglin Club is one of the oldest private members’ clubs in Singapore. What started as a suburban social club for the elite British socialites now has members from over 40 nations.
Tanglin Club offers various high-end amenities that take the art of luxury living a few degrees higher. Not only are members greeted by a grand staircase at the reception area, the stunning swimming pool and fine-dining experience at the Churchill Room are created to exceed their expectations. Here you can savour gourmet world cuisine, including European classics like lobster bisque, duck breast and crêpes Suzette. And it doesn’t end here. There’s an extensive wine list, along with six other restaurants, including a plush tea room.
The prestigious club also features a jackpot room, a squash court, a rooftop tennis court, a gym and a children’s room. When here, don’t miss out on some self-indulgence at the hair salon and spend some me-time at the library, which has a collection of over 27,000 books.
Tanglin Club has planned to cap the member count at 4,000. Membership is generally by-invite and is granted only on the recommendation of at least two active ordinary or life members who have held membership for a minimum of three months.
Opened in: 2022
After being founded in 2010 by Grant Ashton in London, the club opened its doors in 2022 in Singapore. This luxurious private members’ club is solely dedicated to wine lovers and has endless rows of wine cellars and bar shelves.
The beautifully done intricate interior designs enhance the vibe of the place while a six-metre tall glass wine tower at the centre accentuates its essence. The Singapore outpost also boasts South East Asia’s longest list of wines offered by a social club. Have a drink and socialise with the elites while you sip from a choice of over 5,000 fine wines from 42 countries.
The club is situated in what was once a penthouse, and the Naughty Corner and Whisky Bar is located in its bedroom. Whisky connoisseurs can enjoy some of the finest drams the bar has to offer. Everything combined and sealed with a wholesome view makes 67 Pall Mall a classic destination at the heart of Singapore.
The 67 Pall Mall Singapore has a premium membership fee for all save for those below thirty years of age, opting for joint or life memberships.
Opened in: 2017
There are more reasons than one that makes 1880 rank among the most luxurious private members’ clubs in Singapore. Founded by Mark Nicholson, 1880 offers facilities that include Lost/Found — a wellness spa, three grand restaurants, a bar, a co-working space, an outdoor terrace and photogenic capsule-shaped phone booths. Pretty uber chic, isn’t it? Additionally, events such as gala parties, annual sports meets, kids’ nights, meditation sessions and workshops also take place at 1880.
Located on the third floor of the Robertson Quay, this club knows how to elicit admiration with its regal Timothy Oulton furniture spread over 2043 m sq. Guests walk through a dazzling glass kaleidoscope-like tunnel and are greeted at a 1.5-tonne Madagascar quartz reception.
Another major highlight of 1880 is The Antidote. The stunning Italian Azimut 40 boat is ideal for both half-day and full-day charters with a capacity to accommodate 12 guests. Its amenities include two cabins, a spacious dining area, shower and toilet facilities, a flybridge, a swimming platform as well as a state-of-the-art sound system.
1880 has a membership bar of 2,000 persons. Those willing to be a part of its elite circle can apply in writing or can be onboarded by invitation.
Opened in: 2021
What can be better than sipping on a delectable cocktail in a luxurious private members’ club in Singapore, which is housed inside a vintage heritage building? Well, the new-generation Mandala Club is just that.
The sophisticated club exudes luxury through all its aspects — whether it is POPI’S, a members’ restaurant and bar serving lunch and dinner prepared by Executive Chef Reuben Davis, or Mori, a 12-seat omakase experience, headed by former Nobu chef, Sean Mell. Offering a private, cosy setting is The Palm Room or The Den for some at-home feels with the comfortable leather armchairs and a long cigar menu.
The club is situated inside a four-storey 2,043 m sq heritage building, which previously housed the Straits Clan, making for the perfect ambience for elite business networking, hosting meetings and catching up with friends. Membership is quite difficult to obtain due to the extremely high number of applications. One aspect that sets Mandala Club apart from its peers is the Mandala Genesis 250 NFT Membership. The unique feature allows Web3 enthusiasts to get access and benefits in the NFT world.
If all these have gotten you excited, you can obtain membership in any of the several categories offered, by applying and meeting the premium charges.
Opened in: 1993
Primarily a golfing venue, the Orchid Country Club is also a premium destination steeped in rich history and culture. It features three nine-hole courses, and the 27-hole international championship golf course was designed by the country’s late former president, Ong Teng Cheong, himself. The club also boasts splendid dining and recreational options.
Besides the golf courses, the property has three clubhouses and fitness programmes such as wheel yoga, karate and taekwondo. It also offers a swimming pool, pool table, tennis court, bowling and darts. When it comes to dining, the Orchid Country Club has 8 Degree – Aranda Lounge, Ban Heng @ OCC, Cucu Indo Corner and Himawari Japanese Restaurant, to name a few.
The destination is also ideal for private and corporate events and provides outstanding accommodations for business travellers as well as those looking for a luxurious holiday through its 75-room Orchid Golf & Resort Hotel.
Opened in: 1883
Looking for a one-stop destination for sports, recreation, outstanding food and social events? The Singapore Recreational Club ticks all boxes. The club was established by a group of Eurasian men but flung its doors to all communities for membership in 1963.
Besides the regular card room, bowling alley, swimming pool and library, the club offers a state-of-the-art, fully equipped gym for those who like to sweat it out. The kids’ room with gaming consoles and play systems is a major highlight here.
While its several terraces and lounges provide ample settings to host weddings and private events, the chic boardrooms offer the right ambience for meetings and corporate events. And if you are simply looking to satiate hunger pangs, try the Barker Lounge, Fu Lin Men Chinese restaurant, Lounge 1883 (which has live music), Poolside Cafe and Tessensohn Room.
Opened in: 1936
If you enjoy sailing under clear skies, this plush private members’ club in Singapore is for you. Along with a number of sailing competitions and events, its major highlights are the yearly cruise trips. Yes, you read that right.
A posh country club, the Changi Sailing Club offers a host of high-end amenities, world-class food and beverage options as well as a swimming pool and chalets. Plus, members who own yachts can also avail of swing mooring. The luxurious club is also a hub of water competitions that include sailing, dinghies and keelboat contests. Additionally, beach catamarans and platus are available for rent. If you are a beginner who wishes to undergo training, the club has instructors who conduct regular sailing courses with proper certification.
And when it comes to on-land amenities, there’s also a library, outdoor meeting halls and rooms and three dining establishments offering various kinds of cuisines.
Smart casuals, comfortable sporting attire for activities and formal attire are part of the dress code promoted by the club.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Singapore has a host of luxurious private members’ clubs which provide exclusive experiences and facilities. They are, Tanglin Club, Tower Club, Singapore Island Country Club, Goh Loo Club, 67 Pall Mall and Marina Country Club.
Answer: If you are looking for a place to network, a spot for social gatherings, host business meetings and that provides ample family recreational options, then these private members’ clubs are the best destinations. From restaurants to bars and a host of curated activities — the clubs have them all under one roof.
Answer: Private members’ clubs are establishments where you can obtain membership and get access to different facilities and amenities such as swimming pools, tennis courts, card rooms and bowling alleys as well as be a part of social parties and savour outstanding food at some of the great restaurants. These clubs are a great place for networking and meeting people from various backgrounds.
Answer: A few examples of private members’ clubs across the world include The Core Club (NYC Milan), The Hurlingham Club (London), 39 Monte Carlo (Monaco), Soho House (UK, Europe, Asia and North America) and KEE Club, Shanghai (China).