Prestige gift guide: Home and lifestyle items for those on your good list

As we inch closer to Christmas, we want to make sure you are well equipped to honour your loved ones with a wonderful line-up of gift ideas. For the homebodies, these decor pieces and boozy selections will cue the oohs and aahs.
Gift a good night’s sleep in the form of luxurious, comfortable bedding. Silky Miracle makes soft, breathable sheets like the Free Collection Houndstooth Bedding Set, crafted from 100 per cent grade 6A mulberry silk. The natural material possesses thermal control properties, as well as the ability to wick moisture and heat away twice as quickly as cotton, so the body achieves the perfect temperature for uninterrupted sleep.
For the fitness enthusiast in your life who also appreciates art, yoga mat brand Sugarmat is collaborating with The National Gallery, London, for a collection of yoga mats featuring some of the most celebrated works of art in the gallery. Named The Masterpiece, the collection is adorned with notable works like Sunflowers by Vincent van Gogh and The Water-Lily Pond by Claude Monet.
Having spent much of the last two years indoors, many have found respite in nature and the outdoors. For those who have taken to cycling, this compact and lightweight Hermès Ash Wood Bicycle, inspired by clean-lined Japanese models, is great for commuting and leisurely rides. It has hallmark Hermès details, such as a hot stamped leather seat and enamelled medallion on the front, and also comes in five colours
Undoubtedly one of the most coveted mobile phones of the moment, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is sleek, stylish and superbly equipped with premium features. Available in four trendy colours like deep green and pastel lavender, it has a redesigned Cover Screen that is four times larger than its predecessor, making it easier to view notifications and messages at a glance without opening the phone. Upgraded Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos provide more immersive sound with excellent clarity, depth and spatial effects, while accessories like new ring grips and strap cases make it even easier to hold and fold the phone.
Ever since we’ve been working from home, a Nespresso coffee in the mornings has been such a convenient and necessary staple of everyday life. Picking out my flavour of the day and taking those few minutes to make myself an iced latte has become a ritual I look forward to. This festive season, Nespresso has released a limited-edition collection of three new flavours inspired by the forests. There is Forest Black, which is a spicy espresso with woody notes, as well as two flavoured coffees that I’ve been especially enjoying. The Forest Fruit Flavour presents juicy berry aromas that linger on the palate after each sip, while the Forest Almond Flavour is nutty with hints of vanilla – pairing particularly well with oat and nut milks. Packaged in specially designed sleeves in collaboration with Colombian fashion designer Johanna Ortiz, this festive collection is great for gifting to a fellow coffee lover.
Founded in 1925, the family-run champagne house is known for its terroir-driven expressions celebrating the charm and diversity of Épernay in France. For an introduction to Maison Lombard, the versatile Extra Brut Premier Cru, with its easy-going crispness and aromatic richness, is the quintessential expression of the brand. We’re also pretty taken by the Champagne Lombard Brut Nature Grand Cru Millésime 2008, which marries Chardonnay Grand Cru and Pinot Noir sourced from Ambonnay for complex vintage with sublime sharpness and honeysuckle notes The 2008 vintage stands alongside great vintages crafted for bottle aging.
In the spirit of the season, alcohol retailer EC Proof has a curated range of gifts on its web store for fans of whisky, rum, gin and more. These include whisky or gin advent calendars, boozy stocking stuffers as well as tasting sets like the Drinks by the Dram set of 12 drams of whisky.
Marrying liquid from European and American casks, this is a whisky that first opens with runny honey, hints of spice and a rich oakiness on the nose then reveals extraordinary depth. Bold vanilla and layers of toasted marshmallows come through on the palate alongside autumn fruits. The liquid goes down silky-smooth and finishes with a long-lasting sweetness. The Balvenie Twenty-Five is available to purchase from The Distillers Library. Interested parties can contact James Ting at [email protected]
Featuring a blend of more than 100 eaux- de-vie from the finest terroirs in the Cognac region, this VSOP highlights the woody quality typical of old eaux-de-vie from the Fins Bois terroir. On the nose, the cognac introduces fruity notes of pear and prune, vanilla, as well as myrrh, cedar and fine-grained oak. On the palate, it yields caramel, dried fruit and bitter chocolate before giving way to a round wood and spice finish. Enjoy the Martell Noblige neat, on ice or in your favourite cocktails.
Crafted from the house’s ancestral vines in Damery, France, with a profound respect for nature, Telmont Champagne has just landed in Singapore. Seven out of the nine Champagnes are available here, including the Réserve Brut, which achieves a harmony of richness, fruitiness and freshness. The Blanc de Blancs Vintage 2012 is easy to enjoy with small bubbles and floral and fruit notes, while the Vinothèque 2012 offers a more nuanced flavour.