Prestige gift guide: Home and lifestyle items for those on your good list

Ever since we’ve been working from home, a Nespresso coffee in the mornings has been such a convenient and necessary staple of everyday life. Picking out my flavour of the day and taking those few minutes to make myself an iced latte has become a ritual I look forward to. This festive season, Nespresso has released a limited-edition collection of three new flavours inspired by the forests. There is Forest Black, which is a spicy espresso with woody notes, as well as two flavoured coffees that I’ve been especially enjoying. The Forest Fruit Flavour presents juicy berry aromas that linger on the palate after each sip, while the Forest Almond Flavour is nutty with hints of vanilla – pairing particularly well with oat and nut milks. Packaged in specially designed sleeves in collaboration with Colombian fashion designer Johanna Ortiz, this festive collection is great for gifting to a fellow coffee lover.