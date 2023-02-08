This 3D-printed, invisible superyacht could soon be sailing the seas — and it looks incredible

A superyacht that cannot be seen? Indeed, if things go as planned, an 88-metre superyacht, Pegasus, that is 3D-printed and virtually invisible will be sailing the seas by 2030.

Inspired by Koufonissi in Greece, Italian designer Jozeph Forakis unveiled a concept of the superyacht which will be the world’s first 3D-printed vessel made entirely of glass.

The cost of building the vessel has not been disclosed, but the target is to construct it by the end of the decade.

All the details about Pegasus and its features

How will the 3D-printed superyacht become invisible?

In a statement, Forakis said that superyacht Pegasus will have a low, linear hull with a plumb bow and silvery metallic finish.

This exterior design “blends chameleon-like with the water’s colours and movements.” There are multi-tiered glass wings on which the sky and the clouds will be reflected as it goes on luxury cruises around the world.

A look at Pegasus’ interiors

The interior follows a theme described as the “Tree of Life.” According to Forakis, it is a “living, breathing monument to mother nature.”

The multi-level interior design begins at a reflecting pool on the lower deck, around which is a Zen garden for meditation and a laid-back experience.

The “tree” then extends vertically through all four levels of the superyacht. A sculptural spiral staircase also rises along with the thematic structure.

The master suite is at the top level, which is exclusive to the owner. The suite, which faces forward, comes with a large private terrace and floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

An aquarium-style lap pool is located on the forward deck. Expansive horizontal windows can transform into open balconies on both port and starboard sides.

For the absolute luxury of guests, the vessel also has an open beach club, which can transform into an enclosed solarium that is fitted with sliding glass panels across the ceiling.

Superyacht Pegasus will produce ‘zero carbon emissions’

According to Forakis, the desire for “invisibility” drove the designer to create a “true zero-emissions yacht.”

Metro reports that the reflective wings would deliver solar-electric power to the vessel in combination with a hydrogen hybrid source. According to the designers, Pegasus will have a “virtually unlimited range.”

Pegasus will use solar energy to convert seawater into hydrogen as a long-term energy source. Fuel cells onboard will convert the hydrogen into electricity, which will be stored in Lithium-ion batteries as a short-term energy source.

The electricity output will power drive systems, hotel systems and navigation systems of the vessel.

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure Asia (Global)

(Main and Featured images: STRUTTURALEGGERA/ 2023 Jozeph Forakis)