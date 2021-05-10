A Lamborghini is the star of Artcurial Motorcars’ upcoming Monaco 2021 sale

Artcurial Motorcars is calling all classic car collectors for its latest sale, July 19, 2021, at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo in Monaco, where the star lot is a Lamborghini Miura P400 that could fetch over €1 million.

While the collection catalog isn’t yet complete, the auction organisers are already billing a 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 as the star of this upcoming sale. The sleek Italian car is estimated to fetch €850,000 to €1.2 million. The car joined the collection of the designer and artist Paul Bouvot in 1969, and was then carefully preserved for 40 years before joining the collection of its current owner in 2009, which explains its excellent condition.

Another exceptional lot in the July 19 auction is a 1965 Aston Martin DB5 estimated to fetch €400,000 to €600,000. This vehicle too is in perfect condition, untouched for 42 years, after being tucked away in the back of a garage. It is one of the very few DB5 models to have been kept in their original state.

Motorsport fans will no doubt have their eye on the magnificent (and rare) Peugeot 205 T16 in blue and white Pioneer livery. It is estimated to fetch €240,000 to €300,000.

Note that all the vehicles going under the hammer will go on display July 16-19, 2021, at the Monaco Top Cars Collection (or the Exhibition of HSH The Prince of Monaco’s Vintage Car Collection).

(Main and featured image: Artcurial Motorcars)

This story was published in ETX Daily Up.