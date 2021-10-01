Audi e-tron GT: The future of driving is fast and emission-free

If it wasn’t apparent before, it is now: The EV era has begun.

Audi Singapore has recently announced the arrival of two new fully-electric gran turismo halo models – the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT – cementing its status as a dominant EV player. Together with the e-tron and e-tron Sportback in 50 and 55 variant guises, the carmaker now boasts the most extensive electric lineup in the premium segment.

How do the latest additions differ? The e-tron GT is a beast on its own, and the RS e-tron GT is, quite simply, the quicker and sportier sibling with more speed, more torque and more horsepower. To give you a better idea of Audi’s progress in the growing world of electric vehicles, we break down the outstanding features of the e-tron GT.

Exterior efficiency

The Audi e-tron GT’s beauty lies in its understated elegance. The sleek four-door coupé has beautiful curvaceous lines, a low-slung roofline, wide track and long wheelbase, along with LED headlights and 20-inch wheels. In fact, the silhouette looks like it’s shaped by the wind – and it is. Audi’s designers and aerodynamics engineers manage to pull off an impressively low drag coefficient of only 0.24 on the EV to maximise range. Crash safety is also reinforced, thanks to the ultra-high-strength steel body in the passenger cell.

Powerful performance

Housing a pair of electric motors in the front and rear to mirror Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system, the e-tron GT generates up to 476 PS and 630 Nm of torque. In overboost, it can even briefly deliver 530 PS, helping to slingshot the super sedan from 0 to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 245km/h seamlessly. Launch is also a cinch: select Dynamic mode, left foot on brake, accelerator to the floor on the right and get ready for the shove. An optional three-chamber adaptive air suspension further ensures a smooth ride and stable handling.

High voltage

With a capacity of 84kWh, the e-tron GT’s lithium-ion battery offers up to 487km of driving range. It also juices up fast, in a claimed five minutes for a distance of about 100km, using the standard 270-kW fast direct current charging. The sophisticated thermal management keeps the battery and drive components at optimum temperature levels and preconditions it for the fastest possible DC charging while on the road.

All e-tron models from Premium Automobiles, the brand’s official retail partner, comes with a variety of charging options, such as free home charger installations that includes negotiations with building stratas (on behalf of strata title residents or non-landed private residences) and charging credits of up to 18 months at all SP Group’s public charging points.

Connectivity at your fingertips

Behind the wheel is a 12.3-inch digital dash cluster and Audi’s MMI infotainment system, which offers everything from driving mode to navigation planner, is accessible via a 10.1-inch, touch display in the centre console. Voice control is sensitive and recognises natural language inputs.

Sustainability

The zero-local-emission e-tron GT rolls off the line at Audi’s Böllinger Höfe in Neckarsulm, making it the first-fully electric car from the brand to be built in Germany. The entire production process is also net carbon-neutral, using 100 percent green energy.

Experience the future of electric mobility with the Audi e-tron GT. Find out more on Audi’s website.

Follow Audi Singapore on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

(All images: Audi)