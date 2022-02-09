Audi reveals its 2022 car line-up for Singapore

In the market for a premium continental ride? Well, good news then, because Audi is set to excite the Singapore market in 2022 with 10 new and updated cars. Part of the German marquee’s line-up includes the Audi e-tron S, and new engines in the Q5 and Q5 Sportback.

Joining the Audi family in Singapore 2022 this year are the highly anticipated RS 3 Sportback and Sedan and the Audi e-tron S Sportback. Additionally, both the SQ7 and SQ8 models will also be made available in Singapore for the first time.

The 2022 arrivals will further broaden Audi’s appeal in Singapore, while capturing the ever-growing interest in the premium, high-performance segments. Beyond the Audi Skysphere and Gransphere launched in 2021, upcoming concepts and experiences will continue to demonstrate Audi’s vision of progressive luxury and future mobility.

Check out the range of Audi models that are due to arrive in Singapore in 2022.

Audi SQ7 and SQ8

For the first time, Audi Singapore is offering S versions of the Audi Q7 and Q8 models. Equipped with 4.0 TFSI engines, the models continue on the brand’s reputation for fast and beautifully built S models.

Both models feature various high-tech suspension components, as well as new connectivity and assistance functions. With an output of 373 kW (507 PS) and 770 Nm of torque, the 4.0 TFSI gasoline engine more than gets the job done. An acceleration to 100 km/h is clocked in just 4.1 seconds.

The Audi SQ7 is a seven-seater vehicle with an athletic exterior design, while the Audi SQ8 is a five-seater with a coupe-like rear end. ETA: Q1 2022

Audi RS 3 Sportback And Audi RS 3 Sedan

Featuring the award winning five-cylinder engine, as well as Audi’s first Torque Splitter, the latest Audi RS 3 models provide greater lateral dynamics and stability. With expressive designs and top-of-the-line performance, the Audi RS 3 models set new benchmarks in the premium compact high-performance segments. Boasting 294 kW (400 PS) of power, they reach 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, and a top speed of 290km/h – unparalleled in the compact segment. ETA: First half 2022

Audi e-tron S Sportback

The Audi e-tron S Sportback is Audi’s first fully-electric S model. Its three electric motors, two of which are located on the rear axle, collectively provide 370 kW of boost power and 973 Nm of torque. Vehicle safety and dynamics have reached new levels – beyond the electric all-wheel drive, the Audi e-tron S Sportback is equipped with electric torque vectoring, providing active and fully variable torque distribution on the rear axle. ETA: First half 2022

Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD

The Audi R8 V10 performance RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) is the sporty new cutting-edge model of serial rear-wheel drive sports cars from Audi. The updated Audi R8 V10 performance RWD is available as a Coupé or Spyder boasting 570hp, a 30hp upgrade from its previous 540hp, elevating the driving experience to new levels. ETA: First half 2022

Audi S8

The Audi S8 is a sporty luxury sedan featuring a powerful twin-turbo V8 engine. It also comes with predictive active suspension, quattro with sport differential, and dynamic all-wheel steering. With an output of 420kW (571hp), acceleration to 100km/h in 3.8s and up to 800 Nm of torque, the Audi S8 guarantees a dynamic ride. ETA: Second half 2022

Audi A8 Range

The enhanced Audi A8 and A8L will be made available to Singapore with the V6 and V8 engine options. The V6 (3.0 TFSI) generates 250kW(340hp) and 500N m of torque. The V8 (4.0 TFSI) on the other hand boasts 338kW(460hp) and 660 Nm of torque. ETA: Second half 2022

Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback

Following the update to the Q5 and the debut of the Q5 Sportback, the premium mid-size SUV and crossover models will be broadening new engine variants to complement the current 2.0 TFSI with 249 hp. ETA: Second half 2022

(Images: Audi Singapore)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore.