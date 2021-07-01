From the road into the open waters, Bentley Motors breaks the boundaries of luxury experience.

Bentley Design Services has translated the classic Continental GT V8 Coupe design into an exquisite cabin interior of the Contest 59 CS yacht in this one-of-a-kind collaboration.

Joining up with high-end Dutch yacht builder Contest Yachts, Bentley Design Services has created a customised design that brings the world of Bentley closer to the ocean. Incorporating the yacht owner’s Continental GT V8 Coupe into the interior of the latest 18-metre, ocean-going yacht, the Contest 59 CS features bespoke nautical trim combined Hotspur red leather and a contrast linen beige hide.

“This project was an opportunity for Bentley Design Services to showcase some of their many skills in a truly unique collaboration. Bentley cars embrace qualities of craftsmanship and styling that are only achieved at the highest level of nautical design,” says Brett Boydell, head of Bentley Design Collaborations at Bentley Motors.

And since the devil is in the details, one can expect to see Bentley’s signature diamond-in-diamond stitching that makes up the interior panelling. It’s certainly not something that can be easily replicated since the quilting requires a high level of craftsmanship and has to be produced on Bentley Motors’ specially commissioned machine. With its deep blue hull of the yacht, the exterior of the Contest further reflects the Light Sapphire finish of the yacht owner’s Continental GT V8 Coupe.

Reflecting on the collaboration, CEO and co-owner of Contest Yachts, Arjen Conijn, further explains. “Our family has been building premium class sailing and motor yachts for more than 60 years. We are well-known for our thorough approach to customisation, which allows us to fulfil the expectations and preferences of every customer. This project is the ultimate example of this approach – working with Bentley to turn a customer’s dream into reality.”

(All images: Bentley Motors)

This story first appeared in Prestige Thailand.