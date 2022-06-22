Bentley introduces its sporty new S Range

Bentley has long been considered one of the world’s most luxurious automobiles.

It epitomizes prestige, comfort, and luxury. But now the automaker is also defying convention with a range of performance models dubbed the Bentley S Range. Focused on driving performance and pleasure as well as visual presence, the new S Range adds contrast, depth and flavour to the Bentley Continental GT family.

So what has Bentley delivered in the new S Range? For starters, the automaker has afforded a tonne of enhancements to the Continental GT models. This includes a revised exterior design, upgraded interior specs as well as elevated performance. The end result is Bentley’s renowned grand touring recipe adjusted to suit the tastes of drivers craving driving pleasure.

The new S range retains the 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque, 4.0-liter V8 engine that’s proved incredibly popular with Continental GT customers around the world. Delivering a time of just 4.0 seconds for a 0-100kmh sprint, the engine is now enhanced by the fitment as standard of a Sports Exhaust to amplify the crossplane V8 beat.

The eager, free-revving and lighter 4.0-liter V8 engine gives the Continental GT S models a responsive and agile character, which is further amplified by Bentley Dynamic Ride. This advanced 48 V electric active anti-roll control system first pioneered by Bentley generates up to 959 lb. Ft (1300 Nm) in 0.3 seconds courtesy of motors within the anti-roll bars.

The system actively compensates for cornering forces to minimize body roll under hard cornering whilst also improving ride comfort at cruising speeds by decoupling the left- and right-hand wheels from each other.

Assertive Appearance

From the black gloss radiator grille and black brightware to distinctive S badging on the front fenders, the new S models make an instant and dramatic impact. Headlamps and rear lights are dark tinted, while all exterior brightware is specified in gloss black – with only the winged Bentley badge and lettering being finished in bright chrome. These design enhancements gift the GT and GT S a more dramatic and assertive stance.

In terms of wheel options, Bentley is offering the S Range with a 22” wheel option with five Y-shaped spokes finished in gloss black or Pale Brodgar Satin finish. Red-painted brake calipers sit behind the wheels to provide a perfect sporting contrast. A second wheel option for the S models is a 21” tri-spoke wheel design that combines gloss black and bright machined finishes.

Inside, Bentley has injected a performance feel to the cabin. Complementing the dynamic exterior is a striking two-toned colour split cockpit. Leather is employed on the seat bolsters, door pads, along the instrument panel and around the console. The pairing of Dinamica with Bentley’s incomparable leather brings an interior that offers the tactile contrast of smooth hide and the soft napped finish of Dinamica.

Driver instrumentation continues the sporting theme with the same performance-focused graphics as the Continental GT Speed. Finishing touches include a metal S signature badge on the fascia and illuminated Bentley treadplates with the ‘S’ device replacing the Bentley Motors Ltd plaque. The combination of striking design, performance and agility gives the Continental GT S and Continental GTC S strong appeal for all those who love powerful, extrovert performance cars.

(Images: Bentley)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore