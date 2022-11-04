Bentley unveils the Bentayga Odyssean Edition

Equipped with a hybrid powertrain along with sustainable design, the Bentayga Odyssean Edition enforces Bentley’s future in luxury mobility. The new limited edition model continues the story of extraordinary sustainable design, without compromise to the renowned Bentley character or craftsmanship.

Strictly limited to just 70 examples, the new model continues the trajectory of the first Odyssean Edition that was launched in 2021. That model, which joined the Flying Spur family borrowed design influences from the EXP 100 GT concept car that defined Bentley’s view of luxury mobility in 2035 as part of its Beyond100 strategy.

Similar to the Flying Spur Odyssean, the new Bentayga limited edition takes advantage of the benefits provided by a Hybrid powertrain. The combined efforts of a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine, electric motor and new and improved 18.0 kWh battery delivers an output of 456bhp. Still it provides an electric-only range of a respectable 45km on the WLTP cycle. It also goes from 0-100kmh in 5.3 seconds with a top end of 254kmh.

Sustainable Inside And Out

Sustainability is not only focused on the powertrain, but with materials inside the cabin too. The open pore Koa veneer of the centre console uses 90% less lacquer than high gloss veneers and allows the natural surface texture and aesthetic of the wood to be enjoyed. Sustainable natural leather is used widely across the cabin, thanks to its long-term durability.

The cabin also features panels of beautifully crafted tweed made from 100% British wool, twisting a blend of tonal colours into a bespoke yarn to create a unique natural luxury textile especially for Bentley. As with Bentley’s Azure models, the Odyssean Edition prioritises the wellbeing and comfort of the vehicle’s occupants and make every journey a relaxing experience regardless of distance.

The Bentayga Odyssean Edition promotes the wellbeing of its occupants through a combination of design, technology and craftsmanship. Its specification includes the Front Seat Comfort Specification, offering up to 22-way adjustability and a heating and ventilation function to maintain the body’s optimum temperature for comfort and alertness.

To the exterior, painted Pale Brodgar accents on the 22” ten spoke wheels and lower brightware (front and rear bumpers, headlight and taillight surrounds and lower body side chrome) result in a uniquely serene character. A curated exterior palette of six colours have been recommended to harmonise with the Pale Brodgar accents, however the full Bentley palette of over 60 colours can be chosen from.

Technologically Advanced

The sense of safe, serene progress and relaxed control is further enhanced by the Touring Specification of driver assistance systems. Adaptive Cruise Control maintains a set distance from the vehicle in front, slowing down (to a halt if necessary) when the vehicle in front does so and resuming the set speed once the lane is clear. Lane Assist, Traffic Assist and Bentley Safeguard, Bentley’s suite of onboard radar and camera systems also helps constantly monitor the surrounding traffic and roads.

In terms of efficiency, the Bentayga Hybrid has a dedicated button that allows control over the three E Modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode. These will enable the driver to manually manage battery usage during a journey – though this can also be managed automatically by the car. In pure electric drive, the E Motor continues to function up to speeds of up to 84mph.

To maximise recuperation of energy, the Bentayga Odyssean Edition is equipped with Bentley’s Hybrid Efficiency Braking. The system seamless blends the integration of braking between the E Motor and conventional hydraulic braking, to provide a conventional feel to the brake pedal for comfort and the driving experience.

The Bentayga Odyssean Edition offers the ultimate in electrified luxury, with smooth and silent progress through urban environments, whilst having the grand touring capability to escape the city and explore further. It also serves to enforce Bentley’s commitment for sustainable electric mobility.

Bentley’s hybrid portfolio now consists of seven models out of 14 in total, meaning 50 per cent of the complete Bentley model range is now electrified. By 2025, the full Bentley line-up will be offered with hybrid powertrains, coinciding with the launch of the first ever Bentley Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

The Bentayga Odyssean Edition goes on sale this November, ahead of production start scheduled for Q1 of 2023.

(Images: Bentley)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore