Never thought we’d say this, but if the standard G-Class was too vanilla for you, Brabus has a flavour that might be right up your alley.

The latest to join the Rocket series of projects by the German automotive tuning company is the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition, and like its name suggests is a poster child for an unnecessary amount of power and mind-blowing acceleration — two qualities more closely associated with supercars than SUVs.

It’s also easily the most extreme G63 to have been made. In place of the original 4.0-litre powertrain is a 4.5-litre twin-turbo V8, retuned to give 900hp and 1,250Nm of torque, making it a considerable jump from the 577hp and 850Nm in the ‘garden variety’ performance SUV.

The drive is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, and this beautiful showcase of ludicrous numbers is manifested via the wondrous sight of seeing this 2,560kg behemoth propel itself to 100kph in only 3.7 seconds. That’s Mercedes-AMG GT S time or Pagani Zonda F time. Keep your foot down and you’ll see it climb to a top speed of 280kph. While the engine’s capable of giving more, Brabus says that the tires aren’t.

All that sweet V8 baritone is then pushed through a newly developed stainless steel exhaust system, developed by Brabus with actively controlled valves and integrated Rocket Launch Ambience Light to give a dramatic performance with each drive. When it comes time for a relaxing drive, however, simply hit the ‘Coming Home’ mode and the throatiness quietens down to a subtle whisper.

The Brabus 900 Rocket Edition is destined for greatness off the streets with its upgrades, but we dare bet you won’t be dredging this limited edition baby into the mud any time soon. Exterior enhancements here are quite extreme if you compare this to a regular G-Wagon, with a massive hood scoop, aggressive new bumpers, and a rear spoiler being a few of the many obvious tweaks. Hallmark Brabus paintwork in either “Signature Black” or “Stealth Gray” are available here, but choose the latter and you’ll see all the controls within the car finished to match.

Brabus also gave the car low-profile, 24-inch wheels to complete the look. Inside, the four bucket seats are swathed in black leather, with plenty of aluminium highlights and carbon fibre bits to give it a sporty touch. In true Mercedes-Benz fashion, there’s a crisp 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that makes all drives a complete joy.

Only 25 examples of the 2021 Brabus 900 Rocket Edition are slated for production, and whilst it may not be for purists will still be a sight to behold, for it’s not everyday you see the soul of a supercar within the body of an iconic SUV.

(All images: Brabus)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.