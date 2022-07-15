How to book a yacht from boat rental services in Singapore

Singapore is one of the most famous tourist destinations in South East Asia. Being an island city-state with a main island and other smaller islands, the best way to explore Singapore is by sailing in a yacht taken on rent from various boat rental services.

The city-state considers sailing a major activity. Sailing activities in the city-state are governed by a national body named Singapore Sailing Federation. It has sailing clubs offering sailing courses to those who wish to learn. There is also the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club, which is the oldest yacht club in Asia. Sometimes, corporate events are also held on yachts.

Therefore, it isn’t surprising to see Singaporeans booking yachts for a holiday on the sea. The beautiful and spacious vessels, which offer the best of luxury available on the waters, help them unwind far away from their busy lives on the land.

And sailing is fun, especially when done on private yachts. Not only do they offer a peaceful time away from all the din of busy cities but also help reach some of the most beautiful islands of South East Asia, marked by their turquoise blue waters, white sand beaches and tropical forests.

Diving among corals, swimming in the waters, paddle boarding, kayaking and skimming the waves on a jet ski are just some of the many adventurous things one can do.

How to rent a yacht?

Renting a yacht charter in Singapore to explore some secret hideouts accessible on the islands is not very difficult.

It is best to approach a genuine yachting company directly to rent a yacht in Singapore. But before that, it is important to finalise the destination, the length of the trip, the number of guests coming along and the requirements including on-board dining.

For instance, there are vessels for both day and night charters for the most complete yacht rental experience.

Nearly all short day trips within the territorial waters of Singapore and a little distance beyond can be done in a small yacht. Longer voyages which may require staying on a yacht overnight need larger motor yachts.

Boats of all shapes and sizes are offered by the yacht rentals in Singapore. These can range from small catamarans (two-hull vessels) and sailing boats to superyachts, which can go anywhere in the world and can sleep as many as 16 guests.

Rental superboats in Singapore can come with their own experienced crew. All large vessels, including superyachts, have dedicated captain, boatswain and other crew members to maintain the boat and serve the guests. Small boats, especially those taken for day trips lasting a few hours, can have a captain for navigation. But for someone who knows how to travel the seas, it is also possible to book a small yacht without one.

Once the necessary homework is done, one can prepare for booking a charter.

Luxury yachting on rent in Singapore can be done on grand banks, schooners and luxury cruisers besides catamarans and superyachts. All of these are available at any of the best yacht charters in Singapore.

For instance, The Yacht Club has 40 yachts available for charter for sailing anywhere in Singapore. Some can also travel to Malaysia and Indonesia.

Yacht Rental by Singexperience offers a special experience for guests in a 47-metre-long sailing luxury tall ship, Royal Albatross, which is fitted with all modern equipment. It sleeps 10 guests and can be booked for overnight charters. But it is considered one of the best party boats in Singapore available on rent because of its ability to accommodate up to 130 guests for sailing in Singapore waters.

For luxury yachting on rent in Singapore, there is ONE°15 Luxury Yachting. The charter service picks the best catamarans and motor yachts for sailing in and around Singaporean waters. It also has a special private yacht charter experience, where guests can book a luxury yacht for an overnight stay in the high seas and indulge in the best of adventures on the water.

Marina at Keppel Bay has in its fleet the power catamaran Amethyst. It can accommodate a maximum of 25 passengers and has three cabins. It has a spacious saloon, flybridge and sundeck and its toys include a double-seated kayak and floating mat.

The fleet of vessels available via Singapore Yacht Charter and Yachtly are also quite impressive.

It is best to enquire personally with the charter services for specifics regarding the boat, duration, price, amenities and security.

All planning can be taken care of by the service provider if they are given enough time. Ideally, bookings should be done a few weeks ahead of the voyage, especially during the peak season which normally starts in October and can stretch up to May in those regions.

Best yachting destinations in Singapore

Several islands in Singapore are perfect for a leisure day trip. Away from the extremely busy main island, these small paradises of the Singapore Strait having tropical forests, beaches with soft sands and calm waters, lie to the south of the city-state.

Singapore’s southern islands include the Lazarus. It is located just off the coast of the world famous and relatively crowded Sentosa island. But since Lazarus island is not visited by many, it is also known as one of the ‘forgotten islands’ of Singapore. The seclusion, clean white beach and a C-shaped lagoon perhaps make it the best yacht charter destination within Singapore’s territorial limits.

Other than Lazarus, one can also visit the island of Pulau Ubin. It has one of Singapore’s last kampongs (villages) and the Chek Jawa Wetlands, where one can see interesting fauna such as mangrove-dwelling fiddler crabs.

For the spiritual ones, hopping off the yacht at Kusu Island to pray at the Chinese Da Bo Gong Temple can be a great experience. Apart from these, the Sisters’ Island and St John’s island can also be visited.

Some yachts can be booked for islands in the regions belonging to other countries as well. Across the Singapore Strait lie the Indonesian islands of Batam and Bintan.

To the northwest, along the west coast of Malaysia, are the islands of Penang and Langkawi — both of which were recently listed among the top 10 in Asia’s Best Awards 2022: Best Islands In South East Asia list by Travel + Leisure.

What to explore while yachting in Singapore?

Yachting in Singapore is an excellent experience for families, friends and couples as the city-state has a perfect mix of both urban pleasures and bucolic charms. While the main island and Sentosa are urban paradises, Pulau Ubin, Lazarus and Kusu are laidback natural wonderlands.

If a yacht charter is booked for sailing across the Southern Islands, the yacht party can go past almost all the islands and sights such as the Raffles Lighthouse, Sentosa and Marina Bay — the popular Singaporean landmarks.

Island hopping is easily possible because of the very short distance between them. And given Singapore’s strategic location in South East Asia, it can perhaps be the hub for exploring the region as far as Hong Kong in the east and India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the west, in luxury superyachts.

Side point: How much do yacht rentals in Singapore cost?

For an average four-hour trip, yacht rentals in Singapore can cost as low as SGD 399 for an ordinary boat designed only for day tripping to over SGD 12,800 for the superyacht Hye Seas II.

The pricing shows that there are both affordable yacht rentals and high-end yacht charters available for hire.

In all cases, the cost depends on duration, amenities, distance, crew status and number of passengers.

Specific details regarding cost, including additional charges if any, are shared by yacht charter rental services in Singapore.

(Main image credit: Bluefin Led/@bluefinled5/Unsplash; Featured image credit: Arno Senoner/@arnosenoner/Unsplash)