Maserati teams up with streetwear label Fragment for limited edition Ghiblis and apparel

Two things in life can earn you instant street cred.

Fast cars and streetwear have long been closely associated, for if it’s attention you want, a flashy ride and flashier clothing can go a long way. As significant as they are to each other though, there’s never really been a crossover — until now.

In what might be the motoring collaboration of the year, Italian car brand Maserati has hooked up with the “godfather of street culture” and Fragment founder, Hiroshi Fujiwara, to create two Hypebeast-approved riffs on the Ghibli.

These sweet limited-edition rides will be available via the car manufacturer’s Fuoriserie Customisation Program, which allows customers to tailor the design of their Maserati to exact preferences both inside and out. This particular project marries Italian engineering excellence with refined Japanese aesthetics to embody the spirit of itanji, a “non-conformist”culture that best describes this cross-continental marriage of design and perfection.

Here, Fragment’s spin on the luxury sports sedan can be seen throughout the two versions — a minimalist pair called the Operanera and Operabianca that are painted a glossy black and white respectively.

Designed to be “a song on wheels”, the monochromatic twins sport a number of highlights, the most obvious being the Fragment logos found throughout, besides the updated grille which Fujiwara tweaked with his unique “metropolitan style”. Both versions are completed with 20-inch Urano matte black wheels with a badge bearing the Fragment logo for maximum swag.

The same colours scheme continues within with black leather and Alcantara seats, all adorned with both brands’ names. Rare flashes of colour come in the form of silver inserts that lend contrast within the stitching, as well as the dark blue seat belts.

Another detail that fans of both brands will surely appreciate is the code M157110519FRG that appears underneath the three iconic side air ducts, and it’s not a serial number for warranty purposes. This alphanumeric tag truly seals the partnership, with the first four characters being the Ghibli ID code, the next six numbers marking the date of the first meeting between Hiroshi and the Centro Stile Maserati (5 November 2019), and the final three letters being the acronym of Fragment.

Underneath the hood’s a mystery though as Maserati hasn’t share what these Fragment x Maserati Ghiblis will be specced with. The sedan can usually be had with with either a 3.0-litre V6 or 3.8-litre V8 that’s good for 345hp and 580hp respectively.

Only 175 of these cars will be available globally, but if you can’t afford these babies right now, Fujiwara has got your back with an accompanying capsule collection. Keep an eye out for both drops here.

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.