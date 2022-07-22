Qatar Airways wins Airline of the Year award at the World’s Best Airlines Awards 2022

Qatar Airways has bagged the coveted title of Airline of the Year 2022 at the World Airline Awards, as revealed by AirlineRatings.com. The world’s best airlines offer premium flying experiences to their passengers featuring luxurious cabins, excellent in-flight and airport services, impeccable safety and comfort. If you wish to know which ones made it to the world’s top 20 best airlines for 2022, read on for more information.

With the world steadily returning to its pre-pandemic glory and lifting travel restrictions across international borders, long-distance air travel is all set for take-off — making your airline choices more important than ever.

In order to earn top ratings, airlines must focus on seven-star passenger safety, security, comfort, prompt customer service and ease of booking tickets, checking in and out. They must keep upgrading and innovating their offers and services periodically to retain their cream of the crop statuses.

As per AirlineRatings.com, Qatar Airways won the No. 1 spot owing to its “cabin innovation, passenger service, and its commitment to continue to operate throughout the COVID pandemic.”

More about the world’s top 20 best airlines

Qatar Airways soars high

Qatar Airways has left behind all other airlines in terms of experience — both on and off the plane — by offering luxurious lounges, relaxing spas, plush sleeping spaces and even swimming pools at select airports. Their passengers enjoy a seamless and hassle-free booking process and don’t have to worry about cancelled flights, errors in bookings and losing money. The airline makes the process convenient by holding flights for 72 hours online, before making the final booking.

The airline also strives to build long-lasting relationships with its passengers through unique flyer miles reward systems, special offers for international students, higher baggage allowances and first class lounges.

Featuring magnificent long-haul planes including the Airbus A350 and A380 and the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777-300ER, Qatar enables its passengers to relax, unwind and live life king size, while on a trip with their airline. For instance, the airline notably uses Terminal 4 at Britain’s largest and busiest international airport, London Heathrow, making it easier and faster for the passengers of Qatar Airways to navigate the airport as compared to other airline customers.

Geoffrey Thomas, Editor-in-Chief of AirlineRatings.com, said in a statement to the press, “We are focused on leadership and airlines that innovate to make a real difference to the passenger experience.”

“Of course right now the airline industry is under unprecedented pressure as it strives to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Here is the list of the world’s best airlines based on their ranking

Qatar Airways

Air New Zealand

Etihad Airways

Korean Air

Singapore Airlines

Qantas

Virgin Australia

EVA Air

Turkish Airlines

All Nippon Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways

Virgin Atlantic

Japan Air Lines

JetBlue

Finnair

Emirates

Hawaiian

Air France/KLM

Alaska Airlines

British Airways

