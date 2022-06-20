Renault reveals the specs of the all-electric Mégane E-Tech

There’s a new electric vehicle hitting the market and it’s called the Renault Mégane E-Tech.

Renowned for its all-electric models such as the ZOE and Fluence Z.E., the French automaker has now delivered a brand new EV. The all-new Renault Mégane E-Tech is the first of a new generation of electric vehicles built on the advanced CMF-EV platform. It also arrives styled within the brand’s ‘sensual tech’ design language and the first model to wear the new ‘Nouvel’R’ logo.

With an electric driving range of up to 450km (WLTP), the Mégane E-Tech also features a class-leading digital experience with a 12.3-inch dashboard display, 9-inch multimedia display, and Android Automotive OS with integrated Google services. Renault has also produced three editions – Equilibre, Techno, and a range-topping Launch Edition – to tug at the heartstrings of modern drivers.

Here’s what we know about the Renault Mégane E-Tech:

Advance Electric Technology

The new Renault model is kitted out with a 160 kW electric motor with 300 Nm of torque and four levels of regenerative braking. It’s capable of generating 220 hp, which is indeed impressive considering the compact, slim and lightweight design. The new motor weighs just 145 kilos but is capable of propelling the Renault Mégane E-Tech from 0-100kmh in just 7.5 seconds.

Paired with a 60kWh battery, the new Renault model delivers up to 450km (WLTP). With the standard 130 kW DC charger, the Mégane E-Tech can be charged to achieve a 300km driving range in just 30 minutes. All models come with a five-metre Mode 3 charging cable, as standard and a hands-free key-card with keyless entry.

Sustainable, Stylish Design

At first glances, it’s evident that the Mégane E-Tech draws heavily from the world of high-tech design. It’s proportions are purposeful with an extended wheelbase with reduced overhangs, complementing the 20-inch alloys wheels and high waistline that enhances the coupe-like styling.

Emphasising its electric credentials, the Renault model offers full LED lighting with exquisite laser-cut detailing and eye-catching new light signature. It’s also kitted with flush electric door handles that glide out automatically as the driver approaches.

Electric by nature, the new Renault electric model offers driver and passengers alike an obstacle-free environment with exceptional comfort and state-of-the-art technology. Recycled materials are used throughout generous cabin space. The dashboard is topped with a textile finish, while the seat upholstery on mid-range Techno models and above is 100% recycled.

Safety First

The new Renault Mégane E-Tech is fitted with a host of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as standard. This includes automatic emergency braking with junction assist that can detect pedestrians and cyclists. Amongst its long list of features are emergency lane keeping assist with oncoming traffic and road-edge detection and traffic sign recognition.

Additional driver assistance systems include hill start assist, driver drowsiness alert, distance warning alert and cruise control with speed limiter. Higher range models arrive with adaptive cruise control function with the range-topping model boasting a smart rear-view mirror that uses a camera located at the top of the rear window to display a real-time view of the road behind.

Connected Drive

Powered by the latest-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the high-resolution 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster combines with the 9-inch OpenR infotainment display to deliver an unprecedented, connected experience for drivers. The all-new Mégane E-Tech leverages off Google’s Android Automotive OS, providing access to Google Maps and Google Assistant as well as a host of applications offered through the Google Play store.

The fully-connected system also offers the ability to update the software over-the-air, delivering upgrades and improvements over time. It’s also fitted with an innovative Google Electric Route Planner, which plans out an optimal route for the journey ahead.

Owners can also maintain a permanent connection with their Mégane E-Tech through the My Renault app. The app connects users to a wide variety of functions, such as remote activation of air conditioning or cabin heating with no impact on vehicle range while still plugged-in, schedule charging times and more.

(Images: Renault)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore