The recent Cannes Yachting Festival 2021 unveiled an exciting line-up of premiere models showcasing unprecedented layouts and the bespoke expertise of luxury builders Sanlorenzo and Bluegame.

For over 60 years, Italian motor yacht brand Sanlorenzo has established itself as a leading builder of stylish bespoke yachts that blend craftsmanship, design and advanced technologies. In 2018, responding to worldwide demand for smaller luxury models, it launched a subsidiary brand called Bluegame based on a daring vision of creating unconventional “sports utility” yachts.

This year, both brands made a splash in Cannes with the premiere of four striking new models that push the envelope in yacht design and innovation. Following Sanlorenzo’s launch of its first revolutionary asymmetrical yacht in 2018, it has now debuted two new asymmetrical models.

The 27.6m SL90A features a layout that retains only the starboard side of the bridge and eliminates the port side, which is moved to the roof. This enlarges the salon on the main deck and maximises space and light with full-height lateral windows. The owner’s cabin and main deck salon are on the same level, with the former having direct access to the bow, while the fly bridge and the bow area are connected. A sundeck is also integrated into the superstructure.

The new asymmetrical flagship of Sanlorenzo is the SL120A, which is a 37m planing model that showcases space, comfort, functionality, great flexibility of use and a strong connection between the internal and external. Here, the asymmetry lies in the living area of the main deck that extends from the cockpit to the middle to the vessel. A high level of attention is also placed on making a full connection between the sea and the liveability of the outdoor spaces.

A new semi-displacement model from Sanlorenzo is the SD118 with a length of 35.75m. Its unique layout offers the bow outdoor living area on two connected levels, while a key innovation here is the asymmetrical configuration of the upper deck that’s the DNA of the SL line. Altogether, its features afford guests greater space, flexibility and a direct view of the sea.

An evolution of Bluegame’s iconic BG range, the new 22m BG72 is a successful fusion of the open and flybridge. Its remarkable layout features a completely open upper deck and the original lower deck of the BGX range. Maintaining the engineering chassis of the BGX models with a high-performance hull, the yacht represents simplicity of use, easy manoeuvrability, comfort and safety during navigation. It also boasts a cockpit with 360-degree visibility, which is a first for an open yacht.

