The new Princess Yachts Y95 raises the bar high for large flybridge motor yachts

Arriving in Southeast Asia this Dec, the Princess Yachts Y95 is a stand-out created in collaboration with renowned naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house Pininfarina. The new flagship of the Y Class range, the Y95 “superfly” is set to redefine the market for large flybridge motor yachts.

Its flowing side profile frames the largest hull window ever installed in a Princess, with the brand’s signature lines connecting her flanks with the bow,

stern and the new asymmetric flybridge. Form and function combine to offer outdoor living spaces comparable to larger craft, and an interior comparable to Princess’ M Class vessels.

Those looking for a bigger yacht will be impressed with various design and layout attributes that make the 95-footer feel bigger than a typical 100-footer.

Its all-new deep-V concept hull form with a wave-piercing bulbous bow also imparts more volume, allowing for numerous innovative interior configurations.

Its flybridge offers twin adjustable helm seats and forward-facing L-shaped seating. Behind it is a large deck area for free-standing furniture and a dining table for 10. The wet bar includes a sink, twin electric barbecue, hob and drawer refrigerator. There is a dedicated garage, which can be configured into an optional Beach Club. Teak decking is featured across all exterior spaces.

Meanwhile, the cream and walnut interiors are a sight to behold. The cockpit flaunts a teak dining table surrounded by U-shaped seating and a telescopic passerelle. From there, occupants may also access the crew quarters and engine room, or enter the garage and a generous bathing platform with a foldaway swimming ladder, and hot and cold shower.

The well-appointed deck saloon features the latest entertainment system, U-shaped seating with a coffee table, a sofa to starboard, and a dining area for 10 with a full-height panoramic window. Forward on the main deck is a full-beam master stateroom, which comes fitted with skylights and is larger than comparable-sized yachts, while below-deck are four beautifully appointed en-suite cabins.

Complementing the Y95’s endless features that make life at sea so appealing is her performance and range. Its twin V12 engines power it to a maximum speed range of 22 to 24 knots, while her potential range is in excess of 1,000 nautical miles at slow cruising speed. Head to Boat Lagoon Yachting at ONE°15 Marina or email info@boatlagoonyachting.com for enquiries.

This story first appeared in the Nov 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.