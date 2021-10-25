On a Friday night at 7.10pm sharp, about 320 guests attended Dover Park Hospice’s second Virtual Sunflower Dinner.

It had all the trimmings of a real-life gala: a well-designed invitation, a prestigious guestlist, delightful performances, an amazing dinner spread by top chefs, a silent auction with highly covetable items, a virtual photobooth, fun activities and even a virtual meet-up room for friends to gather.

Themed “Modern Peranakan”, the charity dinner was hosted by celebrity emcee Hossan Leong, who opened the virtual event with a medley by GEMS Show Choir. As guests savoured the four-course Peranakan dinner by chef Malcolm Lee of Candlenut, chef Willin Low of Wild Rocket and chef Massimo Pasquarelli of The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, Leong led attendees through a variety of entertainment, including a mini concert by ambassador Gurmit Singh, a trivia game on Peranakan customs and traditions, a cookie painting masterclass and a best-dressed contest.

Through the silent auction, which featured an exclusive Peranakan-inspired diamond brooch by The Canary Diamond Co and two paintings, Dover Park Hospice raised a total of $901,779, exceeding its funding goal of $800,000.

In spite of the restrictions and uncertainties brought on by the pandemic, Dover Park Hospice has expanded their care services while focusing on a holistic approach that involves medical, psychosocial, emotional, social and spiritual care through innovative ways. Associate Professor Jeremy Lim, Chairman of Dover Park Hospice, explains, “Through the Restitutive Integrative Supportive Empowering (RISE) Programme at our Day Care, we facilitate and provide focused rehabilitation therapy to improve the quality of life for patients with end-stage lung disease. Last August, our Home Care team extended its service to patients with end-stage organ failure who wish to be cared for at home so as to reduce repeated hospitalisation. The team also embarked on teleconsultation to ensure continuity of care for its patients during COVID-19 and beyond in the new normal.”

As Singapore ages, the demand for palliative care will increase. Says Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health, “having high quality palliative care is therefore not just a public health priority, but also a key pillar of a compassionate healthcare system, the path to a dignified peaceful death.”

Dover Park Hospice relies on philanthropic donations to help subsidise the costs for its patients under its care. For those who wish to further support this fundraiser can do so via its microsite.

(All images: Dover Park Hospice)