Apple wants to help find your misplaced AirPods Pro and Max

The latest firmware update for the AirPods Pro and Max enables support for the Find My app. This means that the headphones and earbuds are now compatible for accurate location from any other nearby Apple device, once Lost mode is enabled.

If you’ve lost or had any Apple device stolen, you can always turn on Lost Mode to locate them on your iPhone or Mac. In the case of the AirPods Pro and Max, other Apple devices in the area where they are located will also be able to detect their signal (emitted through Bluetooth) and report them to the network in order to easily find them in the application. So now the same for your headphones as it is for your iPhone or Mac.

To take advantage of this new feature, you must therefore update your AirPods Pro or Max. At this point the classic AirPods are not (yet) compatible although the AirPods 3, expected later this fall, may well be.

AirPods Pro and Max share two other properties: noise reduction and compatibility with spatial audio, immersive sound in three dimensions designed to plunge the listener into the heart of the action, whether that’s a concert, a movie or a video game.

(All images: Apple)

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews.