Last month, Apple teased a number of upgrades on its latest generation of its smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 7, now in stores, offers all the wellness features of the 6, along with a larger display, improved durability and a faster charging system. Ahead, we break down the biggest selling points of what is arguably the best smartwatch in the market.

Larger screen

The Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, up from 40mm and 44mm. The difference is slight, but because the reengineered Always-On Retina display has thinner borders (at just 1.7.mm), it boasts 20 percent more screen area than the 6 and 50% more than the 3. All that extra real estate makes room for a new QWERTY keyboard, two additional larger font sizes, new watch faces designed specifically for the 7 and bigger buttons in apps like Calculator and Alarms.

Improved durability

The Series 7 features a redesigned front crystal that is stronger and more robust than that of the 6. It’s also the first Apple Watch with a IP6X dust-resistant certification, so you don’t have to worry about sand, dust particles or flour getting into the watch.

Faster charging

According to Apple, a single charge provides all-day 18-hour battery life on the Series 7 – just like the Series 6, Watch SE, and Series 3. The latest generation smartwatch, however, charges 33 percent faster than its predecessor thanks to a new charging architecture and Magnetic Fast Charger USB-C Cable.

A new blue

There are five aluminium case colours, including midnight, starlight, green, PRODUCT(RED) and a new blue. Stainless steel models are available in silver, graphite and gold, along with the more premium Apple Watch Edition in Titanium and Space Black Titanium.

Apple Watch and the environment

Series 7 is made without harmful chemicals like mercury, PVC, beryllium and BFRs, and has more recycled content than any other Apple Watch. The rare earth elements in all magnets, including in the Taptic Engine, are 100 percent recycled. It also features nearly 100 per cent recycled tungsten throughout the product, and a 100 percent recycled case on aluminum models.

watchOS8

Apart from the two Series 7-exclusive watch faces, there’s nothing else you can’t get on the 6 once you upgrade to the new watchOS. Still, the latest software is an outstanding and robust wellness tool, with new and noteworthy health features like the new Mindfulness app, plus additional workout types Tai Chi and Pilates. Cyclists will benefit from the advanced algorithms that more accurately analyse GPS, heart rate, accelerometer, and gyroscope data when users begin a ride. Fall detection algorithms have also been updated and optimised for detecting falls during workouts — including cycling — and have been tuned to recognise the unique motion and impact of falls from a bike and other workout types. If a user is immobile for approximately one minute if a hard fall is detected, the watch initiates a call to emergency services right from the wrist.

(All images: Apple)