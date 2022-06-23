Burberry is back with new collectables in ‘Blankos Block Party’ NFT-based game

After a complete sell-out in August 2021, luxury fashion house Burberry is back with a new collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), strengthening its partnership with Mythical Games’ Blankos Block Party game.

The new collection was unveiled on 20 June 2022, and it has a dedicated virtual space for players to connect and interact. Additionally, the house has unveiled a new character named Minny B with other in-game accessories, that are sure to keep one hooked. Players can make all these in-game purchases from 22 June 2022.

Details on the new Burberry NFT collection

What’s new about the NFT character?

Developed on the lines of Burberry’s previous Blankos character Sharky B, the new NFT character, Minny B, is a white unicorn draped in the house’s recent TB Summer Monogram — a classic orange check print and the house’s name. The Burberry release describes Minny B as a “kind, gentle, and cheeky character” that embodies Burberry’s animal kingdom house code, and opens opportunities for limitless creativity and art.

Minny B sports a golden spiralled horn and bespoke white wings, suggesting that players can explore the Blankos world from the sky.

What’s new about the NFT collection?

Minny B also has a collection of cool and trendy digital accessories. These include branded boomboxes, TB sliders, lucky horseshoe necklaces and a sea shell-themed mobile phone, which has a fitting name — ‘shellphone.’

Blankos Block Party players will be able to add these to their wallets, and make them a part of their online accessory collection. Additionally, those who already own Sharky B will get a free TB Summer monogram printed bucket hat.

The new virtual space

Going beyond these NFTs, Burberry has also announced a virtual socialising space within the game called ‘The Oasis.’ It is a cabana-style resort where players can interact with each other, explore and take part in futuristic online experiences.

The digital haven derives inspiration from the real world, and features beaches with “branded sailboats and sun loungers inspired by Burberry’s latest TB Summer Monogram destination takeovers in Saint-Tropez, Korea, Singapore and Ibiza,” as per the release.

Product launch

The new character and all the in-game accessories are to be launched as part of Burberry’s B Series. It is a series of limited-edition product drops, to be made available on Burberry’s digital channels. The products are scheduled to drop on June 22 at 9 am PST (12 pm EST or 5 pm BST).

Speaking about the NFT collection, Burberry’s Vice President, channel innovation, Rachel Waller says, “Luxury is an industry built on fantasy and expression so in many ways, gaming is a canvas perfectly suited to bringing these dreams to life.”

She adds, “The metaverse provides limitless opportunities for us to flex our imagination and connect with our customers in richer ways, and we’re excited to continue to experiment in this space.”

Mythical Games’ Chief Creative Officer, Jamie Jackson is optimistic about the possibilities that can open up with this new NFT collection and says, “Blankos Block Party has ushered in a large, creative and dynamic community. The original Burberry collection was a first of its kind and was tremendously successful in showing how brands can interact in a web3 world.”

(Main and Featured image credit: Blankos Block Party/ @playblankos Instagram)