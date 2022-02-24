Tools of Rock and Smobler Studios launch the first Metaverse concert venue in The Sandbox

The world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is an ever growing space with staggering amounts being generated in revenues and sales.

Adding to the NFT experience, The Bachelor star and founder of Tools of Rock (TOR), one of the leading music driven NFT platforms, JJ Lane has launched Metaverse’s first dedicated concert venue in The Sandbox on 21 February, 2022.

TOR has partnered with Loretta Chen and Ruel Sarmiento, founders of the leading digital agency and design studio – Smobler Studios, for this project. The venture is the first of its kind in the world.

Here’s all that we know about the first concert venue in the Metaverse

About the concert venue

The creation of the first concert venue is considered a ‘masterpiece’ as it will help iconic musicians and bands to solidify their presence in the Metaverse. With this, JJ Lane is aiming at bringing real-life music and performers into the digital realm.

JJ Lane says, “What we have seen in the last two years with COVID-19 is that tour revenue, once a staple for artists, is not certain any longer…But the TOR concert venue will never close! A venue that’s open globally, 24/7/365, has minimal overhead, and allows the fan unparalleled access to their favorite artists is what will make the Metaverse so powerful for all participants.”

After discussing with several other design studios, Lane zeroed down on Smobler Studios for their innovation and imagination as that has piqued TOR’s interests throughout the development of the first concert venue in Metaverse.

About TOR and their NFTs

TOR launched its first range of original NFT collection, Tools of Rock: Vol. 1, in August 2021 and since then the company has grown exponentially. This was followed by the release of its Metaverse avatars in the Gods of Rock collection.

Alpha Alert! 🚨🚨🎸🥁🚨🚨 The @ToolsOfRockNFT VIP Pass.

2,500 in the collection.

56 listed – 34 passes to 2 ETH

14 passes to .6942 then it takes a nice jump too .94

iTs just a matter of time and PAYtience with this one pic.twitter.com/2C7Lo0ierF — joepaul.eth ᵍᵐ (@JoePetrusky) February 20, 2022

TOR ushered in a revolution in the music arena in the Metaverse with unique ticketing solutions through VIP passes. It boasts of over 3,500 unique owners, making them the leading name to amalgamate music and the Metaverse.

According to the press release, the company has a singular goal of providing an innovative, premium and collectable NFT experience while also focusing on driving short, medium and long-term value for its collectors.

For more, visit Tools Of Rock’s website.

About Loretta Chen, Ruel Sarmiento and Smobler Studios

This is my first time joining a Voxedit contest. The Pommock – Your Ultimate Summer Poolside Companion. The simple hammock is reconfigured as chic outdoor furniture. #VoxEditWeekly @VoxEdit @TheSandboxGame @borgetsebastien Special thanks to @johari0919 @Pandapops7 @StevenLoos1 pic.twitter.com/vtUzMMlyfc — Smobler Studios (@smoblerstudios) July 14, 2021

Besides being at the helm of brand activations for names like Samsung, LVMH and Absolut Vodka, Loretta Chen is a director, author and educator as well. Chen, and co-founder and Head of Creative, Ruel Sarmiento, have also stepped in the realms of NFT and Metaverse previously with The Sandbox.

Chen says, “Together with Tools of Rock, we are working with The Sandbox to co-create new utilities to make the Metaverse even more inclusive and accessible to all.”

The studio has hopped on the NFT bandwagon and has been going strong in it. It’s NFTs listed under the moniker cobblecollectibles and the collection is currently going for USD 500,000. Smobler Studios is also awarded The Sandbox’s Game Maker Fund for creating Cobbleland which is a multi-experience social hub, theme park and exposition, showcasing companies, brands, products and intellectual properties through modular design.

With headquarters in Singapore and offices in Canada and Bhutan, Smobler Studios is a big name in creative ideation, design thinking, storyboarding, 3D graphic and technical design, animation and video production.

The Sandbox

Social Hubs gives you visibility in the #Metaverse! It can serve as a place where people can discover more about you and your community! 🎸 Hold a concert

💡 Educate newcomers about your products

👗 Organise a fashion show

💒 Host weddings! …the possibilities are endless! 💫 pic.twitter.com/nmlMBUod4t — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) February 15, 2022

The Sandbox needs no introduction for those who are updated with the Metaverse and NFTs. Developed by Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget, The Sandbox is an Ethereum-based decentralised NFT gaming Metaverse. It is known for its user experience that makes the Metaverse interaction and NFT minting a smooth and easy process.

It provides a great platform to build such a concert venue as it has a huge NFT creators and collectors base. It also gives players a unique gaming experience using their token $SAND. In fact, SAND holders get voting rights over key matters in The Sandbox ecosystem.

(Main and feature image credit: TOR/ @ToolsOfRockNFT/ Twitter)