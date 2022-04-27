Meta to open its first physical retail Store in May

Meta — formerly known as Facebook — is opening its first brick-and-mortar retail store on May 9 in California.

Located near Reality Labs HQ on the company’s campus in Burlingame, the 1,550-square-feet Meta Store will showcase a range of hardware products such as its Portal video calling devices, Quest 2 virtual reality headsets, and Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Designated demo stations have been set up so customers can easily test them out.

The Quest 2 area, for example, is an interactive space where you can don the headset to play games such as Beat Saber, GOLF+, Real VR Fishing and Supernatural. The gameplay is projected on a curved LED screen, so others can also watch what you’re experiencing in the virtual world. As a keepsake, the Meta Store will even provide you with a 30-second mixed reality clip of your performance — just in case you’re hoping to post it on your social media platforms for those extra ‘likes’.

Other highlights of the store experience include trying out video calls and features like Smart Camera (which automatically moves and zooms to keep up with the action — so you’ll never be out of frame or inaudible) and Story Time (a kid-friendly app featuring interactive stories with animations and special effects) on Portal. If you’re keen on purchasing Ray-Ban Stories, the store’s staff can help you place your order online.

“The Meta Store is going to help people make that connection to how our products can be the gateway to the metaverse in the future. We’re not selling the metaverse in our store, but hopefully people will come in and walk out knowing a little bit more about how our products will help connect them to it,” says Martin Gilliard, Head of Meta Store.

(All images: Meta)

This story first appeared on Augustman Malaysia