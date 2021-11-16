Review: Four outstanding features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

With the much-anticipated launch of the new Galaxy Z Series comes the Galaxy Buds2, a perfect companion to your Galaxy smartphone tablet or smartwatch.

Available in a range of four colours; Graphite, White, Olive and Lavender, let’s break down what the Galaxy Buds2 offers and why they may be the perfect pair of earphones for you.

User-Friendly Design



For the charging case that’s easy to flip open and close, to the bean-shaped Buds that rest comfortably in your ear, navigation is also made easy with the entire outer surface that’s used for touch controls. At just 5g each, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 offers three sizes of silicone ear tips so users can find their best fit. The Samsung App’s ear tip fit test helps you determine this easily.

Active Noise Cancelling



If you are constantly finding yourself in noisy environments and are looking for a great noise cancellation device, then you will find that the Buds2 does just the job. With better noise cancelling and passive isolation performance than the Buds Pro, low-frequency sounds are reduced by almost one quarter by just switching on the noise cancellation option.

Full Customisation With Wearable App



A true delight for audiophiles, with the Galaxy Wearable app you are able to customise the Buds 2 in various sound settings. Toggle on ambient sounds to hear your voice more clearly during calls or choose between six EQ presets for what suits you best. Also a plus – if you’re worried about losing the Galaxy Buds2, the Find My Earbuds feature will come in handy.

Freedom to Pair with non-Samsung Devices





What we like most about the Galaxy Buds2 is its value for money thanks to its versatility in pairing with any non-Samsung device, android or iOS. Unlike other earphones out there that are strictly confined to their own brands, we tested out the Buds on an iPhone and laptop, and they worked just as great!

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.