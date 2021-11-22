There’s a Samsung gadget for everyone on your holiday shopping list

II / V

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is the utimate productivity powerhouse. Weighing at 271g – the lightest in the Galaxy Fold series – it features a 6.2-inch cover screen and an uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display that is brighter and offers smoother scrolling while consuming less energy. The Multi-Active Window function allows for multiple apps to be used at the same time, while the Taskbar lets users quickly switch between apps without returning to the home screen. The device is also now also compatible with the S Pen, which is especially handy for jotting down notes during a video call.