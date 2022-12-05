Build sustainable wealth with HSBC Premier

Where opportunities are abound, comes a need for sustainable wealth-building even for your next-generational needs.

It is the same goal that HSBC has for its Premier banking experience, which offers borderless opportunities for building sustainable wealth. As a Premier customer, you and your family enjoy exclusive benefits and privileges – not just in Singapore but also across 29 markets.

A Premier Relationship Manager will help you make the most of your money through a wide range of global wealth services, no matter where you are in the world. Catering to the unique needs of its clients, HSBC Premier provides bespoke solutions for wealth, protection, retirement and legacy planning, alongside digital wealth tools, which can be accessed via HSBC SG App and Online Banking. With just a single log in, you can open a Unit Trust investment account, explore, review and shortlist from more than 100 unique funds across risks profiles. Your wealth journey doesn’t stop there – you can buy Unit Trusts via a Lump Sum or Regular Savings Plan, or sell your holdings, depending on your investment objectives, needs and strategies. For Equities, HSBC Premier offers opportunities to trade in major markets such as the US and Hong Kong.

Fund transfers are seamless with HSBC Premier. On the HSBC Singapore app, you can make international money transfers faster and fee-free* with just a few taps. You can also transfer funds to more than 50 countries and territories like a local; to China via UnionPay cards issued in Mainland China; to over 200 countries and territories using SWIFT; and other third-party HSBC accounts instantly with Global Transfer.

With complimentary services from education partner consultants such as Crimson Education SG, HSBC Premier helps clients navigate the complexities of studying abroad with ease, alongside comprehensive family banking services and privileges to support day-to-day needs for family in and outside of Singapore.

HSBC aims to support its clients in building a sustainable future, by offering global ESG investment opportunities and insights across sectors. The bank has also partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organisation that focuses on global deforestation, to help make a positive impact on the planet. For every new customer who joins HSBC Premier, One Tree Planted will plant 10 trees across Malaysia, Indonesia and India. Promotion ends on 31 Dec 2022, T&Cs apply**.

Customers First

At the heart of HSBC is a customer-centric culture that strives to deliver excellent customer experience, a vision held by all staff. Over the past decade, HSBC has dedicated one week each year to highlight the importance of focusing on customers. During the yearly Customer Experience Week, HSBC Singapore holds activities to show appreciation to their loyal customers and recognises staff who have gone the extra mile for their customers. “Our customers form the core of what we do, especially on the back of ever-growing needs towards sustainable wealth-building”, says Alice Fok, Head of Customer, International and Marketing, HSBC Singapore, on the significance of the Customer Experience Week.

HSBC’s Premier Loyalty Event during its annual Customer Experience Week 2022

This year’s activities included visits by senior management to branches and listening to customers’ calls into their call centre to obtain first-hand feedback from customers and staff, as well as a sumptuous breakfast to thank long-time Premier customers. Says Mr Chan, a HSBC Premier customer for over 50 years: “Some are asking me about my experience [with a] foreign bank. I tell them my own story, I’m happy all the time, happy for 40 years already. So why change?”

At HSBC’s Mapletree Business City office, “customer chairs” and microphones to represent voice of customers are installed in all the conference rooms to remind employees that customers should be top of mind in everything they do. Customer Experience Commitment Tree structures were also installed at the office and the Claymore branch for staff to pledge to uphold exceptional customer service and eco-conscious actions. Every pledge results in a tree planted with One Tree Planted, as part of the bank’s commitment to transform our own operations to net-zero*** by 2030.

